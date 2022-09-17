Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 11:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Countryside Events

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

Countryside Events

Countryside Events

Shibchar Upazila administration organized a meeting on agriculture, fisheries and animal resources in Madaripur on Friday. Chief Whip of Jatiya Sangsad Nur-E-Alam Chowdhury, MP, spoke at the meeting as the chief guest. Madaripur DC Dr Rahima Khatun, Former Chairman of Zilla Parishad Munir Chowdhury, Shibchar Upazila Parishad Chairman A Latif, Shipchar Municipality Mayor Md Awlad Hossain Khan and UNO Md Razibul Islam were also present at the programme.    photo: observer





Countryside Events

Countryside Events

M Mainuddin Mainul, country director of Good Neighbors Bangladesh, spoke as the chief guest at the inaugural function of Women's Cooperative Samity Ltd. on Haji Danesh College Field in Bochaganj Upazila of Dinajpur on Thursday. Bochaganj Unit President of the samity Pratima Rani presided over the programme. UNO Chanda Pal, Upazila AL GS Md Afsar Ali and Dinajpur District Cooperative Officer Sheikh Md. Harun Or Rashid were also present at that time.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jute growers getting fair prices at Santhia
Six killed, 40 injured in separate road mishaps
Teenager ‘commits suicide’ in Khulna
24 nabbed with drugs in 11 dists
Shrimp export declines for Russia-Ukraine war
Rajshahi peasants benefit from red spinach farming
Three found dead in three dists
Three to die, two get life term in murder, rape cases


Latest News
Traditional boat race held in Madaripur
Young man dies, brother hurt as wall collapse on them in Gazipur
Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
Child drowns in Panchagarh
Madrasa teacher killed in Mymensingh road crash
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
Saudi Arabia announces new discovery of gold and copper ore in Madinah
Prince William, Harry to stand vigil at Queen Elizabeth's coffin
Most Read News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
UK Awami League welcomes PM
Bangladesh reach final smashing Bhutan 8-0, Sabina's hat-trick
9 dead in India wall collapse
32 DU students given certificate on Diploma in Genocide Studies
Akhaura land port to remain shut for two days
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Bodies found bound in mass burial site after Russians leave Ukraine city of Izium
Man's body recovered in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft