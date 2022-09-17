Countryside Events

Shibchar Upazila administration organized a meeting on agriculture, fisheries and animal resources in Madaripur on Friday. Chief Whip of Jatiya Sangsad Nur-E-Alam Chowdhury, MP, spoke at the meeting as the chief guest. Madaripur DC Dr Rahima Khatun, Former Chairman of Zilla Parishad Munir Chowdhury, Shibchar Upazila Parishad Chairman A Latif, Shipchar Municipality Mayor Md Awlad Hossain Khan and UNO Md Razibul Islam were also present at the programme. photo: observerM Mainuddin Mainul, country director of Good Neighbors Bangladesh, spoke as the chief guest at the inaugural function of Women's Cooperative Samity Ltd. on Haji Danesh College Field in Bochaganj Upazila of Dinajpur on Thursday. Bochaganj Unit President of the samity Pratima Rani presided over the programme. UNO Chanda Pal, Upazila AL GS Md Afsar Ali and Dinajpur District Cooperative Officer Sheikh Md. Harun Or Rashid were also present at that time. photo: observer