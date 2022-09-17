Seven electrocuted in seven districts

Seven people including two elderly men and a schoolgirl have been electrocuted in separate incidents in seven districts- Barishal, Netrakona, Bogura, Sunamganj, Brahmanbaria, Kurigram and Bandarban, in four days.

BARISHAL: A young man was electrocuted in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj Roy, 22, son of Basudeb Roy, a resident of Natharkandi Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that Sabuj came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was fishing in a beel, which left him critically injured.

Later on, he was rescued and taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

NETRAKONA: A young man was electrocuted in Kendua Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sumon Mia, 32, son of Kanchan Miah, a resident of Baigani Village under Maska Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Sumon came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was connecting a charger with an auto-rickshaw in his house, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kendua Police Station (PS) Ali Hossain confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: An elderly man was electrocuted in Kahalu Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shamsul Haque, 70, son of late Sadeq Ali, a resident of Kashimala Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Shamsul worked as a night guard. He came in contact with live electricity while working in a pond in Haribhanga Village under Jamgram Union in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

Kahalu PS OC Ambar Hossain confirmed the incident.

DHARMAPASHA, SUNAMGANJ: A sexagenarian man was electrocuted in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sadhon Chandra Pal, 65, a resident of Swalop Palpara village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Dharmapasha PS OC Mizanur Rahman said Sadhon came in contact with a live electric wire around 3pm while removing the entangled leaves from the wire at his house with the help of bamboo sticks.

He was rescued in a critical condition and taken to Dharmapasha Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.

BRAHMANBARIA: A schoolgirl has been electrocuted in Nasirnagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nafiza Akhter, 9, daughter of Shahjahan Mia, hailed from Chunarughat Upazila of Habiganj District. She was a third grader of a local primary school.

It was learnt that Nafiza came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while she was working on the roof of her maternal house, which left her critically injured.

Later on, she was rescued and taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A man was electrocuted in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful Islam, 40, son of Hazez Ali, a resident of Daktarpara area under Dharanibari Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Ashraful came in contact with an electric wire while he was connecting a charger with an auto-rickshaw at around 11 pm in his house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the injured and rushed him to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

Ulipur PS OC Imtiaj Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.

BANDARBAN: A man has been electrocuted in Lama Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Ilias, 42, a resident of Futerjhiri area under Fansiakhali Union in the upazila. He was an electrician by profession.

According to local sources, Ilias came in contact with a live electric wire at night while he was working in his house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.









