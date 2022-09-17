Lightning kills two in Bhola, Bogura

Two men have been killed and two others injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Bogura, in three days.

BHOLA: A man was killed and two others were injured after being struck by lightning strike in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak, 40, a resident of Ward No. 3 in the upazila.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck on Abdur Razzak and two others when they were working inside a betel nut orchard in the afternoon, which left all of them critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued them, but Abdur Razzak died on the way to a local hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Tazumuddin Police Station Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tofazzal Hossain, 60, a resident of Bererbari Godagari area under Nimgachhi Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Tofazzal went to a field next to his house to bring cattle at around 3 pm during the rain. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving him dead on the spot. At the same time, one of his cows died.

