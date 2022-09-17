Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 11:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lightning kills two in Bhola, Bogura

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Our Correspondents

Two men have been killed and two others injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Bogura, in three days.
BHOLA: A man was killed and two others were injured after being struck by lightning strike in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak, 40, a resident of Ward No. 3 in the upazila.
Local sources said thunderbolt struck on Abdur Razzak and two others when they were working inside a betel nut orchard in the afternoon, which left all of them critically injured.
Later on, locals rescued them, but Abdur Razzak died on the way to a local hospital.
Officer-in-Charge of Tazumuddin Police Station Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Tofazzal Hossain, 60, a resident of Bererbari Godagari area under Nimgachhi Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that Tofazzal went to a field next to his house to bring cattle at around 3 pm during the rain. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving him dead on the spot. At the same time, one of his cows died.
Later on, locals recovered his body from the scene.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jute growers getting fair prices at Santhia
Six killed, 40 injured in separate road mishaps
Teenager ‘commits suicide’ in Khulna
24 nabbed with drugs in 11 dists
Shrimp export declines for Russia-Ukraine war
Rajshahi peasants benefit from red spinach farming
Three found dead in three dists
Three to die, two get life term in murder, rape cases


Latest News
Traditional boat race held in Madaripur
Young man dies, brother hurt as wall collapse on them in Gazipur
Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
Child drowns in Panchagarh
Madrasa teacher killed in Mymensingh road crash
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
Saudi Arabia announces new discovery of gold and copper ore in Madinah
Prince William, Harry to stand vigil at Queen Elizabeth's coffin
Most Read News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
UK Awami League welcomes PM
Bangladesh reach final smashing Bhutan 8-0, Sabina's hat-trick
9 dead in India wall collapse
32 DU students given certificate on Diploma in Genocide Studies
Akhaura land port to remain shut for two days
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Bodies found bound in mass burial site after Russians leave Ukraine city of Izium
Man's body recovered in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft