Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 11:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Academic activities of 22 govt pry schools at Kamalnagar hampered

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Our Correspondent

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Sept 16: Academic activities of 22 government primary schools have been hampered at Kamalnagar for a long time in absence of head teachers.  
According to field sources, head teachers are absent in 22 government primary schools out of total 69 in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district.
These 22 posts of head teachers have been lying vacant for long. Under acting head teachers, these schools are running somehow. Both academic and administrative activities are hampered.
Schools without head teachers are: Matirhat Government Primary School, Uttar Pachwim Char Jagabandhu, Maddhya Charjagabandhu, Purba Charmartin, Uttar Charmartin, Pachwim Charlorence, Uttar Pachwim Charmartin, Purba Charfalcon, Charjagabandhu Munsipara, Moulvirtek, Purba Charkadira, Charlorence Khanpara, Charbasu Bazar, Maddhya Charlorence, Pachwim Charpagla, Dakkhin Charmartin, Ludhua Falcon Fayzunnahar, Dakkhin Purba Charkadiea, Maddhya Charmartin-2, Purba Charfalcon Boalia, Pachwim Charkadira, and Charbasu Patwaripara Government Primary School.
The school sources said, assistant teachers are acting as the in-charge of head teachers in these schools. As these teachers remains busy with official activities, other teachers are hiccupping to continue teaching.
Assistant Teacher Abdul Karim of Ludhua Falcon Fayzunnahar Government Primary School said, he has been acting as the in-charge of head teacher since 2013. Remaining three woman assistant teachers of the school are hiccupping to continue teaching along with official activities, he added.  
Upazila Education Officer (Acting) Mohammad Jahirul Islam said, he has informed the highest authorities of the vacant posts of head teachers.
They are trying to fill up these vacancies, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jute growers getting fair prices at Santhia
Six killed, 40 injured in separate road mishaps
Teenager ‘commits suicide’ in Khulna
24 nabbed with drugs in 11 dists
Shrimp export declines for Russia-Ukraine war
Rajshahi peasants benefit from red spinach farming
Three found dead in three dists
Three to die, two get life term in murder, rape cases


Latest News
Traditional boat race held in Madaripur
Young man dies, brother hurt as wall collapse on them in Gazipur
Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
Child drowns in Panchagarh
Madrasa teacher killed in Mymensingh road crash
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
Saudi Arabia announces new discovery of gold and copper ore in Madinah
Prince William, Harry to stand vigil at Queen Elizabeth's coffin
Most Read News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
UK Awami League welcomes PM
Bangladesh reach final smashing Bhutan 8-0, Sabina's hat-trick
9 dead in India wall collapse
32 DU students given certificate on Diploma in Genocide Studies
Akhaura land port to remain shut for two days
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Bodies found bound in mass burial site after Russians leave Ukraine city of Izium
Man's body recovered in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft