Academic activities of 22 govt pry schools at Kamalnagar hampered

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Sept 16: Academic activities of 22 government primary schools have been hampered at Kamalnagar for a long time in absence of head teachers.

According to field sources, head teachers are absent in 22 government primary schools out of total 69 in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district.

These 22 posts of head teachers have been lying vacant for long. Under acting head teachers, these schools are running somehow. Both academic and administrative activities are hampered.

Schools without head teachers are: Matirhat Government Primary School, Uttar Pachwim Char Jagabandhu, Maddhya Charjagabandhu, Purba Charmartin, Uttar Charmartin, Pachwim Charlorence, Uttar Pachwim Charmartin, Purba Charfalcon, Charjagabandhu Munsipara, Moulvirtek, Purba Charkadira, Charlorence Khanpara, Charbasu Bazar, Maddhya Charlorence, Pachwim Charpagla, Dakkhin Charmartin, Ludhua Falcon Fayzunnahar, Dakkhin Purba Charkadiea, Maddhya Charmartin-2, Purba Charfalcon Boalia, Pachwim Charkadira, and Charbasu Patwaripara Government Primary School.

The school sources said, assistant teachers are acting as the in-charge of head teachers in these schools. As these teachers remains busy with official activities, other teachers are hiccupping to continue teaching.

Assistant Teacher Abdul Karim of Ludhua Falcon Fayzunnahar Government Primary School said, he has been acting as the in-charge of head teacher since 2013. Remaining three woman assistant teachers of the school are hiccupping to continue teaching along with official activities, he added.

Upazila Education Officer (Acting) Mohammad Jahirul Islam said, he has informed the highest authorities of the vacant posts of head teachers.

