Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 11:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Alarming rise in human organ trafficking

Published : Saturday, 17 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

Dear Sir
The number of kidney patients in the country is increasing day by day. Capitalizing the helplessness of financially insolvent people, a gang of kidney and liver trafficker is active across the country. This group used to collect kidneys and livers by tempting people in financial crisis of money.

Earlier on October 12, RAB-2 arrested five members of a gang involved in kidney trafficking in raids in the capital Dhaka and Joypurhat. In Bangladesh, the Human Organ Transplantation Act 1999 was amended in 2018. The directive to the Ministry of Health states that donors must donate organs out of legal control. The High Court has ruled that such a process should be started to provide kidneys or organs to the growing number of kidney patients in the country, especially the dying patients. Although there is a huge demand for kidney transplants in the country at present, only a small number are being transplanted. This cycle is continuing to cheat by collecting patients from all over the country. They are deceiving people. The law enforcement agencies have to take strict action to prevent such fraudulent cycles.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alarming rise in human organ trafficking
Can Russians’ love for UK monarchy alter the course of bilateral ties?
US concerns on human rights
Collective consciousness is a must to prevent food wastage
Prioritising urban agriculture a must
The Queen’s royal exit
Ensure safe roads
Challenging times for UN but General Assembly forum remains vital


Latest News
Traditional boat race held in Madaripur
Young man dies, brother hurt as wall collapse on them in Gazipur
Dhaka's air quality remains 'moderate'
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
Child drowns in Panchagarh
Madrasa teacher killed in Mymensingh road crash
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
Saudi Arabia announces new discovery of gold and copper ore in Madinah
Prince William, Harry to stand vigil at Queen Elizabeth's coffin
Most Read News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Buckingham Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
UK Awami League welcomes PM
Bangladesh reach final smashing Bhutan 8-0, Sabina's hat-trick
9 dead in India wall collapse
32 DU students given certificate on Diploma in Genocide Studies
Akhaura land port to remain shut for two days
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
Bodies found bound in mass burial site after Russians leave Ukraine city of Izium
Man's body recovered in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft