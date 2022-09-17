Alarming rise in human organ trafficking

Dear Sir

The number of kidney patients in the country is increasing day by day. Capitalizing the helplessness of financially insolvent people, a gang of kidney and liver trafficker is active across the country. This group used to collect kidneys and livers by tempting people in financial crisis of money.



Earlier on October 12, RAB-2 arrested five members of a gang involved in kidney trafficking in raids in the capital Dhaka and Joypurhat. In Bangladesh, the Human Organ Transplantation Act 1999 was amended in 2018. The directive to the Ministry of Health states that donors must donate organs out of legal control. The High Court has ruled that such a process should be started to provide kidneys or organs to the growing number of kidney patients in the country, especially the dying patients. Although there is a huge demand for kidney transplants in the country at present, only a small number are being transplanted. This cycle is continuing to cheat by collecting patients from all over the country. They are deceiving people. The law enforcement agencies have to take strict action to prevent such fraudulent cycles.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID