US concerns on human rights



Bappy Rahman



Stephen Bagwell, a faculty of Political Science, University of Missouri-St. Louis, USA, conducted a survey recently where he mentioned that in 2020, public health restrictions, e.g., limits on public gatherings, led to human rights abuses and the use of excessive force by police in the USA. Bagwell's study revealed that the people protesting appeared to have influenced whether police targeted and arrested demonstrators. But people who protested for social justice issues, like racial justice and gun violence, were especially likely to be arrested. In addition, people arrested for alleged infractions during lawful demonstrations during the pandemic were also at risk of contracting COVID-19 because of cramped detention spaces where people could not socially distance themselves.



But human rights violations in the USA are not new phenomena. For example, in 2016, Maina Kiai, a Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, unveiled that the United States is falling short of its ideals and the constitutional guarantee of the right to assemble peaceably. Kiai said in his statement while acknowledging the country's long history of racial oppression, "America seems to be at a moment where it is struggling to live up to its ideals on several important issues, the most critical being racial, social, and economic inequality, which are often intertwined".



The United States of America has a double standard on human rights. For example, the USA is formally getting this country to join the Indo-Pacific anti-China coalition. Interestingly, the US authorities call on the government of Bangladesh to protect the human rights of Rohingya refugees and ensure their participation in the decisions that affect them. Yet, the United States government has consciously adopted immigration policies and border enforcementpractices that precipitated catastrophic harm to millions of people seeking protection in the USA. Moreover, these policies and practices of the USA have causedmanyhuman rights violations along the USA-Mexico border, from the needless deaths of border-crossers to inhumane situations in immigration detention,especially to the racial profiling of entire Latino and indigenous communities. According to a Washington-based nonpartisan organization, Human Rights First, the United States has used the COVID-19 pandemic as a justification to expel thousands of asylum seekers to danger while denying them access to the US asylum system. However, In May 2021, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) issued a public statement urging the United States "to restore access to asylum for the people whose lives depend on it, in line with international legal and human rights obligations." But unfortunately, the successive regimes of the USA have continued to implement the expulsion policy, which jeopardizes children, drives family separations, and illegally returns asylum seekers to danger.



The United States government has failed to protect people from the persistent gun violence that continues to violate their human rights, including the right to life, liberty, personal security, freedom from discrimination, torture and degrading treatment, and so on. However, the US Congress did not pass any regulations on access to firearms. One can easily remember the remarks of the immediate past President of the USA, Donald Trump Trump who often attacked news media, characterizing them as, among other things, "the enemy of the people" and "degenerate(s)."



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the surgein gun sales, unfettered access to weapons, lack of all-encompassing gun safety laws, and a failure to invest in meaningful gun violence prevention continued this violence. According to an Amnesty International report, at least 44,000 people were estimated to have been killed by gun violence in 2020. In addition, some state government authorities exacerbated gun violence During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 by designating gun stores as "essential businesses".



In the United States, acts of violence that specifically or disproportionately target women, e.g., sexual assault and intimate-partner violence, have historically been underreported and under-prosecuted, and harmful effects on the lives of victims have not been adequately addressed. Moreover, according to an Amnesty International report, rates of intimate partner violence showed no signs of slowing their increases due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns. On the other hand, in recent years, policies affecting women's reproductive rights in the United States have significantly changed at both the federal and state levels. For example, it is reported in an Amnesty International report that State governments continued intensified attempts to restrict sexual and reproductive rights by seeking to criminalize abortion and limit access to reproductive health services, enacting more abortion restrictions in 2021 than in any other year.



Last but not least, income and wealth inequality in the USA is higher than in almost any other developed country. However, this is not the end of the story; rather, inequality is rising day by day. In addition, there are considerable wealth and income gaps across racial groups, which are attributed to the legacy of slavery and racist economic policies of the USA. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, a federal agency within the legislative branch of the United States, with the incomes of the highest echelon of earners rapidly outpacing the rest of the population, income inequality in the United States has been rising for decades. Moreover, income gains have been heavily skewed toward the top of that bracket, even among high earners.

The writer is an associate

professor, Department of Public Administration, Jagannath University



















Some of you may be astonished to see the title above. But it's a bitter truth that the government of the United States of America (USA)is responsible for multiple human rights violations. However, it is often claimed that protecting human rights was a foundation in establishing the USA. However, it is also mostly cited in political and international relations discourse that after the Second World War, the USA used its status as a world power to promote the idea of universal human rights. Unfortunately, still, several international human rights watchdogs have blamed the US government for not addressing the incidents of rights violations. For example, the right to peaceful protest is a core component of the right to assemble peacefully, but the successive governments of the USA often violated the right to freedom of assembly to suppress dissent and critical voices. It is also reported that peaceful protestors are often subject to arrest, violence, threats, or intimidation in many circumstances.Stephen Bagwell, a faculty of Political Science, University of Missouri-St. Louis, USA, conducted a survey recently where he mentioned that in 2020, public health restrictions, e.g., limits on public gatherings, led to human rights abuses and the use of excessive force by police in the USA. Bagwell's study revealed that the people protesting appeared to have influenced whether police targeted and arrested demonstrators. But people who protested for social justice issues, like racial justice and gun violence, were especially likely to be arrested. In addition, people arrested for alleged infractions during lawful demonstrations during the pandemic were also at risk of contracting COVID-19 because of cramped detention spaces where people could not socially distance themselves.But human rights violations in the USA are not new phenomena. For example, in 2016, Maina Kiai, a Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, unveiled that the United States is falling short of its ideals and the constitutional guarantee of the right to assemble peaceably. Kiai said in his statement while acknowledging the country's long history of racial oppression, "America seems to be at a moment where it is struggling to live up to its ideals on several important issues, the most critical being racial, social, and economic inequality, which are often intertwined".The United States of America has a double standard on human rights. For example, the USA is formally getting this country to join the Indo-Pacific anti-China coalition. Interestingly, the US authorities call on the government of Bangladesh to protect the human rights of Rohingya refugees and ensure their participation in the decisions that affect them. Yet, the United States government has consciously adopted immigration policies and border enforcementpractices that precipitated catastrophic harm to millions of people seeking protection in the USA. Moreover, these policies and practices of the USA have causedmanyhuman rights violations along the USA-Mexico border, from the needless deaths of border-crossers to inhumane situations in immigration detention,especially to the racial profiling of entire Latino and indigenous communities. According to a Washington-based nonpartisan organization, Human Rights First, the United States has used the COVID-19 pandemic as a justification to expel thousands of asylum seekers to danger while denying them access to the US asylum system. However, In May 2021, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) issued a public statement urging the United States "to restore access to asylum for the people whose lives depend on it, in line with international legal and human rights obligations." But unfortunately, the successive regimes of the USA have continued to implement the expulsion policy, which jeopardizes children, drives family separations, and illegally returns asylum seekers to danger.The United States government has failed to protect people from the persistent gun violence that continues to violate their human rights, including the right to life, liberty, personal security, freedom from discrimination, torture and degrading treatment, and so on. However, the US Congress did not pass any regulations on access to firearms. One can easily remember the remarks of the immediate past President of the USA, Donald Trump Trump who often attacked news media, characterizing them as, among other things, "the enemy of the people" and "degenerate(s)."During the COVID-19 pandemic, the surgein gun sales, unfettered access to weapons, lack of all-encompassing gun safety laws, and a failure to invest in meaningful gun violence prevention continued this violence. According to an Amnesty International report, at least 44,000 people were estimated to have been killed by gun violence in 2020. In addition, some state government authorities exacerbated gun violence During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 by designating gun stores as "essential businesses".In the United States, acts of violence that specifically or disproportionately target women, e.g., sexual assault and intimate-partner violence, have historically been underreported and under-prosecuted, and harmful effects on the lives of victims have not been adequately addressed. Moreover, according to an Amnesty International report, rates of intimate partner violence showed no signs of slowing their increases due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns. On the other hand, in recent years, policies affecting women's reproductive rights in the United States have significantly changed at both the federal and state levels. For example, it is reported in an Amnesty International report that State governments continued intensified attempts to restrict sexual and reproductive rights by seeking to criminalize abortion and limit access to reproductive health services, enacting more abortion restrictions in 2021 than in any other year.Last but not least, income and wealth inequality in the USA is higher than in almost any other developed country. However, this is not the end of the story; rather, inequality is rising day by day. In addition, there are considerable wealth and income gaps across racial groups, which are attributed to the legacy of slavery and racist economic policies of the USA. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, a federal agency within the legislative branch of the United States, with the incomes of the highest echelon of earners rapidly outpacing the rest of the population, income inequality in the United States has been rising for decades. Moreover, income gains have been heavily skewed toward the top of that bracket, even among high earners.The writer is an associateprofessor, Department of Public Administration, Jagannath University