Collective consciousness is a must to prevent food wastage



Matiur Rahman



Around 1.4 billion hectares of land (28 per cent of the world's total agricultural land) produce foods we waste yearly. The head of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) said it is not a lack of wealth; food waste is a major cause of worldwide hunger. A large part of the food produced in Bangladesh is wasted every year.



The UN Environment Program (UNEP) published the Food Waste Index in 2021, mentioning that 10.6 million tons of food are wasted in Bangladesh annually. According to the UNEP index, a Bangladeshi wastes 65 kg of food annually, and Bangladesh is the third highest food waster in South Asia after India and Pakistan.



FAO conducted a study in Bangladesh last year (2021), which found that 26 kg of food was wasted per person per month in high-income households. According to the Department of Agriculture, about 38.6 million metric tons of rice are produced in Bangladesh annually. About 25.2 million metric tons of rice is used as human food, and the rest is used for seeds, fodder and other purposes.



Of the 25.2 million metric tons of rice we consume annually, 5.5 percent is wasted at the household level due to ignorance and luxury. The amount is at least 1 million 3 lakh 86 thousand tons. Of this, 3 percent or seven lakh 56 thousand tons, is wasted in food collection and preparation (rice washing, cooking etc.), and two and a half percent or six lakh tons, is destroyed in serving on plates.



According to the government's calculations, the daily rice consumption per person is 405 grams. Accordingly, if household food wastage is prevented, the rice needs of about 9.4 million people will be met annually. And if the wastage of the dining table can be prevented, it is possible to meet the rice needs of 4 million 262 thousand people in a year.



According to a research report by action aid, most food is wasted at weddings. After that, the food is spoiled in the restaurant. Also, a lot of food is wasted at various social events. Buffet restaurants also spoil the food. A buffet measured their daily food waste at 29 kg, which could have easily fed 85 to 90 hungry people. Sometimes this amount is more.



If a buffet restaurant wastes 29 kg of food, how much food is wasted every day in thousands of hotels and restaurants across the country? A lot of food is seen accumulating in roadside dustbins in the city every day, and they look like junk but are life-saving ingredients for many people. Thus we spoil or waste a lot of food differently every day.



Although our country is self-sufficient in rice production, we must import 30 to 35 lakh metric tons of rice annually. It costs more than 1 billion dollars, more than 10 thousand crores in Bangladeshi currency. Wasting food also means wasting foreign exchange. Do we ever realize the long time it takes for a single grain to reach our dining table through water resources, fertilizer and pesticide use, environmental damage, and tireless toil?



Due to wastage, forest land is constantly converted to agricultural land for more food production. As a result, protecting the balance of the environment and climate is becoming difficult. Due to pesticides and chemical fertilizers, rivers, streams, canals and crop fields get poisoned. People and animals are affected by various diseases.



Collective consciousness is a must to prevent food wastage



Due to the recent increase in global food prices, many people do not have money to buy food. And this is how the number of hungry people is increasing. The United Nations recently commented that children in Sri Lanka go to sleep hungry due to the economic crisis. We can also see the situation in African countries, including Afghanistan. At the same time, the organization has warned that other countries in South Asia may also be heading toward a similar crisis.



Experts say that the food crisis will intensify in the coming days all over the world. That situation is now visible in some countries. Food insecurity has worsened daily, and the number of deaths due to starvation is increasing. Since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, economists and experts have said that a global famine could be imminent. Hard times and recessions are ahead. In addition to the worldwide recession, severe negative impacts on crop production due to climate change are now visible.



Agricultural production is being disrupted due to climate change, extreme rainfall, lack of rainfall, untimely rains, floods, drought, increase in salinity of agricultural land due to rising sea levels, increase in global temperature, soil erosion etc. Studies have shown that rising temperatures and water scarcity will seriously threaten food security in parts of Asia.



Wasting food in this situation is not desirable at all. Food waste means billions of hungry people are deprived of food, and the deprivation of food for hungrypeople is considered a crime against humanity. So, we all need to be conscious to prevent food wastage.

The writer is a researcher and

development worker.



















