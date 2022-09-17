

Prioritising urban agriculture a must



In addition, Dhaka city's urban development strategy and planning do not consider urban agriculture. National agriculture policy does not mention specific measures to encourage the responsible government agency to expand Rooftop gardening into Dhaka and other urban areas. Furthermore, government policies do not mention the role of city organizations such as the City Development Authority, City Corporations, and government agencies such as the Department of Agricultural Extension, Arboriculture of Roads, and Highway Department in urban agriculture. Even Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC) does not specify rooftop gardening provisions in the building specification.



I conducted a survey and interviewed Dhaka city residents and agricultural professionals about rooftop gardening policy aspects. The co-authors from the Newcastle University of United Kingdom and Dhaka University and I researched "Stakeholders perception and Institutional approach to Rooftop gardening (RTG) in urban areas of Dhaka, Bangladesh. The research aimed to understand why rooftop gardening has failed to find its place in the policy agenda of Bangladesh, despite having support from the citizens and experts. In answering this question, I have analyzed the current state of rooftop gardening in Bangladesh with its major challenges and potentials, explored the perception held by the city residents and agriculture professionals toward rooftop gardening, and discussed the existing institutional structure affecting the current rooftop gardening practices. The research findings have recently been published in a journal in Canada.



The research findings show that despite citizens having a positive attitude about rooftop gardening and the experts considering it a viable opportunity, the existing policy process has hindered it from being a part of the policy agenda. In effect, the study shows that in the case of Dhaka city, the issue-framing is still at a very early stage. Though the experts understand its value, they have not managed to play the 'enlightenment' role properly. From this perspective, the experts have not played an adequate 'instrumental' role. As these two streams are quite weak, they are unlikely to join forces and intersect with the politics stream, where no attention to Rooftop gardening (RTG) can be observed at this point. Consequently, the researchers have not seen the RTG issue achieve enough policy momentum.



According to the research findings, Dhaka city's rooftop gardening does not get production momentum due to the lack of appropriate policy support.Consequently, half of the participants (50%) remain at the beginners' level in rooftop gardening in Dhaka, and one-third of the respondents stay at the intermediate level. The absence of proper policy and guidelines leads more than half of the participants (60%) to harvest little amount from their rooftop garden (RTG) that cannot supplement their diet. Among the participants, only nine percent can harvest plenty of fruits and vegetables from the rooftop garden that can meet their daily needs. The huge gap between poor and plenty of harvest from RTG indicates massive opportunities to enhance RTG production through appropriate policy support.



Agricultural professionals and members of the academia agreed with city residents on the potential of rooftop gardening, the limitations of current government policies, and the necessity of new policies. The stakeholders' perception of Rooftop gardening (RTG) and how it could contribute to solving environmental issues and building sustainable cities have not been defined in political terms. Most city residents consider it essential for their food security, good for the environment, and a significant contributor to achieving the goal of sustainable cities. However, city residents have not adopted it as a viable commercial activity; almost all were willing to do so if they got support. They thought existing policy frameworks and institutions were inadequate to support Rooftop gardening (RTG). Most city residents thought rooftop gardening could protect them from uncertainty, just as it did when Covid-19 restricted the usual way of living. Based on this study, there is a demand for rooftop gardening, but the 'problem stream' has not been adequately defined yet.



The country or city faces a severe crisis (possibly environmental or food security) where Rooftop gardening (RTG) can be considered a viable policy solution. Public opinion in favor of urban food production intensifies, and the political actors are forced to commit themselves to focus on urban agriculture. Up to this point in time, we are observing neither of the scenarios mentioned. That is why support from the city residents and experts is not necessarily transforming into effective policy intervention.Appropriate policy guidelines are required to accelerate rooftop gardening in the country's cities and other urban areas.The government should initiate new policies and design and strengthen the existing institutional framework to support urban agriculture.

The writer is an assistant project director, Exportable Mango Production Project, Department of Agricultural Extension, Khamarbari, Dhaka























