The Queen’s royal exit



Md Arafat Rahman



Elizabeth was born on 22 April 1926 during the reign of her grandfather King George V. Her father, the Duke of York, was the second son of the King. Her mother, the Duchess of York, was the youngest daughter of the Scottish noblemen Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne. Her father succeeded his brother King Edward VIII in 1936. And from that time Elizabeth was the heir to the throne. She was educated privately at home and began public service during World War II, serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, the women's division of the British Army. In 1947 she married Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, a former prince of Greece and Denmark. Elizabeth-Philip couple had four children: Charles III; Princess Anne; Prince Andrew; and Prince Edward.



During her grandfather's reign, Elizabeth was third in line to the British throne, behind her uncle Edward and her father. In 1936, Elizabeth's grandfather died and her uncle Edward VIII ascended the throne. He then became second in line to the throne after his father. Edward abdicated later that year after marrying the divorced socialite Wallis Simpson, creating a constitutional crisis. As a result, Elizabeth's father became king and she became heir presumptive. If Elizabeth's parents subsequently had a son, he would have become the heir and would have been above her in the line of succession, which was determined by the first male preference at the time.



Elizabeth received private tuition in constitutional history from Eton College's vice-provost Henry Marten and learned French from native-speaking housemaids. The Buckingham Palace Girl Guides organization was formed specifically so that she could socialize with girls her own age. She later enlisted as a Sea Ranger. When Britain entered World War II in September 1939, Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret produced pantomimes at Christmas with the aid of the Queen's Wool Fund that bought yarn to knit into military uniforms.



In 1951, George VI's health deteriorated and Elizabeth often worked for him at public events. When she visited Canada in October 1951 and visited President Harry S. Truman in Washington, DC, her private secretary Martin Charteris carried a draft of King's obituary if he died during the visit. In early 1952, Elizabeth and Philip left for a tour of Australia and New Zealand, en route to Kenya.



In February 1952, when they returned to Sagana Lodge in Kenya after spending the night at the Trentops Hotel heard of King's death. Philip broke the news to the new queen. When Martin Charteris asked her to choose a regular name, she chose the name Elizabeth. Thus she was called Elizabeth II. She was the first Elizabeth to reign in Scotland. She was proclaimed queen throughout her kingdom and quickly returned to the UK. She and the Duke of Edinburgh moved into Buckingham Palace.



Despite the death of Elizabeth's grandmother Queen Mary on 24 March, the coronation on 2 June 1953 went ahead as planned, as Mary had requested before her death. The ceremony was televised for the first time in Westminster Abbey. Elizabeth's coronation gown was embroidered with the floral symbols of the Commonwealth countries. From Elizabeth's birth, the British Empire was transforming into the Commonwealth of Nations. By the time of her accession in 1952 her role as head of several independent states had already been established. In 1953 the Queen and her husband started a seven-month world tour, visiting 13 countries.



During her reign, the Queen has made hundreds of state and Commonwealth tours. She was the most traveled head of state. In 1957 she made a state visit to the United States, where she addressed the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of the Commonwealth. During the same visit, she inaugurated the 23rd Canadian Parliament, becoming the first monarch of Canada to open a session of Parliament. Two years later, she returned to the United States and toured Canada in her full capacity as Queen of Canada. In 1961 she traveled to Cyprus, India, Pakistan, Nepal and Iran.



During the Trooping the Color ceremony in 1981, six weeks before the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, the Queen was shot at close range while riding her horse Burmese on The Mall in London. Police later discovered the shot was blank. 17-year-old attacker Marcus Sargent was jailed for five years and released after three years. But the Queen's restraint and skill in controlling the horse's riding was admired.



A few months later in October, the Queen suffered another attack while visiting Dunedin, New Zealand. New Zealand Security Intelligence Service documents, released in 2018, said 17-year-old Christopher John Lewis fired from the fifth floor of a building overlooking the parade, but missed. Lewis was arrested, but never charged with attempted murder or treason, and sentenced to three years in prison.



Because Elizabeth rarely gave interviews, little is known about her personal feelings. As a constitutional monarch, she never expressed her political views in any public forum. She had a deep sense of religious and civic duty and took her coronation oath seriously. In addition to her official ecclesiastical role as Supreme Governor of the established Church of England, she was also a member of that Church and the National Church of Scotland. She expressed support for inter-faith relations and met with leaders of other faiths, including five popes.



She was the patron of more than 600 organizations and charities. The Charities Aid Foundation estimates that Elizabeth raised 1.4 billion dollar for her patronages during her reign. Her main leisure interests include horse riding and dogs, particularly her Pembroke Welsh Corgis. Her love for corgis began in 1933 with her family's first corgi, 'Dookie'.



In the 1950s, as a young woman at the beginning of her reign, Elizabeth was portrayed as a glamorous "fairytale queen". In public she mostly wore dark colored overcoats and decorative hats, which made her easily visible in a crowd. In the 1980s, public criticism of the royal family increased as the personal and career lives of Elizabeth's children came under media scrutiny. Her popularity declined in the 1990s. Under pressure from public opinion, she began paying income tax for the first time and Buckingham Palace was opened to the public.

The writer is columnist & asst.

officer, Career & Professional Development Services Department, Southeast University





















