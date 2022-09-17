

BD-ADB partnership gets a boost



We consider both developments on a positive note, and these are likely to strengthen BD-ADB ties further.



However, ADB is a key source of external assistance for Bangladesh, and has provided $2 billion on average annually during 2016-2021. Moreover, ADB's assistance is aligned with Bangladesh's Eighth Five-Year Plan, 2021-2025 and the Perspective Plan, 2021-2041.



The existing dilemma, however, is that procurement delay has resulted in slow performance of a number of large-scale ADB projects in the country.



For a clearer understanding, approximately two-thirds of ADB's portfolio in Bangladesh is focused on infrastructure projects, which agreeably involves a large procurement component. This is why delays in the procurement have adversely impacted project performance in recent times.



As of 31 August 2022, the uncontracted balance as a percentage of total portfolio is 32% ($3.14 billion), whereas undisbursed balance stands at 45% ($4.38 billion). Moreover, comparing project performance of the ongoing 48 projects during the second quarter of this calendar year with the same period last year, the ADB rated five projects "at risk".



Thus, improving procurement activities remains a key challenge.



Now that both partners have agreed to separately and jointly take steps in fast completion of projects, we are optimistic that ADB funded projects would now gather a momentum.



At the same time, ADB authorities have clearly pointed out 6 key reasons behind delays in procurement and recruitment of consultants. Some of the reasons also include poor quality of design and specification, low quality of bid documents due to lack of up-to-date cost estimate, and of course poor quality of bids submitted by contractors and consultants.



As far as the $500 million budgetary support is concerned, it will reportedly also contribute in government agendas to accelerate implementations of policies on climate change.



However, needs be mentioned, one of the key advantages is that the loan can be spent in any sector, while the cash dollar enters the government coffers.



We expect the government to make the optimal use of the budgetary support.



Despite significant socio-economic development over the past decade, Bangladesh still faces infrastructure and skills deficits. Insufficient capacity of a relatively few executing and implementing agencies, and lengthy internal business processes riddled with bureaucratic red tapes quite frequently delay project approvals and their implementation.



