Bhutan deserves respect: Sabina

SAFF Women's Championship 2022

Sabina Khatun who is the most senior member of Bangladesh women's national football team says that the booters are not going to underestimate Bhutan in the semifinal.

Bangladesh is taking on Bhutan in the first semifinal match of the SAFF Women's Championship today (Friday) at 1:15pm (BST) at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Some may identify Bhutan as a low-powered team among the last four. But as a professional team, Bangladesh is going to treat everyone equally.

The ace striker says, "We will play our usual match against Bhutan women. We are not going to take any pressure in the match but not going to underestimate our opponent as well."

"... We have respect for our rivals. They deserve respect as they came here showing good performances. So, here is what we are going to do. We are going to play all matches with the same passion, give our best, play match by match and win one by one. We will go to the playground with the same goal each time."

In response to a question, the current top scorer of the event describes, "Personally, I will try and utilise any opportunity I find in the matches."

Sabina scored against Bhutan in the 2-0 match in the group stage in 2019. While it was pointed out, the striker says, "I always try to improve myself with every match. I will try to do well in the next match as well. In the last match, my position was deep and I helped in scoring. The team won and it was everything I wanted."

Regarding the semifinals, she adds, "We always plan before playing any match and we definitely have a plan for the Bhutan match."

Sabina appeals to all the Bangladesh football fans to pray and support them.










