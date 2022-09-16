CEC Awal tests positive for Covid-19

Chief Election Commi-ssioner Kazi Habibul Awal has been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection.

Awal's Covid-19 test result came back positive on Thursday, a day after the Election Commission presented a roadmap for the 12th national election.

But he is not experiencing any physical complications and will undergo treatment at home for the time being, according to his aide Riaz Uddin.

Officials said Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan will perform the regular duties of the CEC in Awal's absence.

On Wednesday, the

election regulator unveiled a detailed action plan with an implementation timeline.

Awal, who was supposed to be the event's chief guest, was absent due to illness. However, no further details on his health were provided at the time. -bdnews24.com













