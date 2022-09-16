Video
Friday, 16 September, 2022, 3:50 AM
Free, fair polls possible, if govt helps EC: TIB  

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent 

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said on Thursday, "Caretaker government is not essential to conduct free and fair elections. Moreover, our Constitution and political situation does not allow us to form these kind of governments."
He said it at a webinar titled 'Inclusive election: To overcome the challenges of good governance" marking the 'International Day of Democracy'.
Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "We are not talking about the caretaker government. Because it is not essential, if election time government play their constitutional role and help Election Commission (EC) to conduct a free and fair elections."
"Caretaker government was introduced in a special situation of the country. Now constitutionally it is not possible to form these kinds of temporary government system. But if we can bring back this, we will welcome it."
"Mentioning that caretaker government is not a permanent solution to restore democracy in the country," he said, "General elections are held under the ruling government in democratic countries, where EC plays key role. That is why if we want to practice democracy we have to ensure good governance in the country."
Iftekharuzzaman also said, "The role of our election period government is the main challenge to ensure level playing field in the election for all the political parties. Because, the existing ministers and parliament members of the election period government are participants in the elections."       He urged to the election period government to help EC and abide by the constitutional obligation ethically to conduct free and fair elections.
Iftekharuzzaman said, "Election Commission (EC) considers social media as their stake holder. That is why we hope on the election day EC will not slow down the speed of the internet."
Regarding the media and election observers TIB Executive Director said, "I wish without any filtering, government will permit every applicant organizations to observe the general elections."  
Iftekharuzzaman alleged, "In the last two general elections role of administration and law enforcement agencies were under questions."
Md Rafiqul Hasan presented keynote paper at the programme.
TIB thinks, to ensure participation of all political parties in the general elections EC can propose to the government to amend any law.
TIB keynote paper also said, EC's decision of using Electronic Voting Macnines (EVM) in the general elections did not reflect public opinion.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
