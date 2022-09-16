Video
Friday, 16 September, 2022, 3:50 AM
Dhaka WASA MD denied work from US during leave

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

The Local Government Division (LGD) under the Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry has rejected the application of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Taqsem A Khan to discharge his duties from USA virtually during his official leave.
Rejecting his application, which was submitted to the LGD violating the Dhaka WASA governing board decision, the LGD has given
the additional charge of MD to its Deputy MD (Operation and Maintenance) AKM Sahid Uddin along with his regular duty for six weeks Taqsem will stay in USA on leave for his advance treatment and passing times with his family members.
The Water Supply Wing under the LGD on Wednesday issued a notification mentioning the issues.
His leave period will start from September 24 and end on November 4 this year, according to the notification. If he doesn't start his leave from September, the six weeks will be counted from the date, he will start enjoying his leave.
Due to the decision of LGD, for the first time after resuming office, Taqsem wouldn't be allowed to discharge his duties from abroad. He'll be on complete leave during the approved period.
Regarding the decision of LGD, its Additional Secretary Khairul Islam told media on Thursday that the decision was taken in accordance with the decision of the Dhaka WASA governing board. During his leave, its DMD Sahid Uddin will discharge the duties as an acting MD. Earlier on July 7 this year, the Dhaka WASA governing board led by Golam Mostafa rejected a proposal of the MD to allow him to work virtually from abroad. The board decided to allow him complete leave for two months. He wouldn't be allowed to work during the period.
Bypassing the decision, Taqsem submitted an application to the LGD to allow him to stay in USA with the opportunity to work from abroad.
However, Taqsem was allowed 'on duty leave' (work from abroad) several times earlier. Even some times, it was given without the consent of the WASA board.


« PreviousNext »

