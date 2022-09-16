Mushroom growth of unlicensed diagnostic centres, hospitals

Thousands of unlicensed diagnostic centres and clinics are running across the country though legal private health care institutions outnumber illegal ones, experts blamed dishonest officials for this.

According to officials, over 11,000 private hospitals, diagnostic centres and clinics are operating legally while around 6,000- illegally.

In last few days, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) sealed off about 900 illegal private clinics and hospitals across the country.

But, the matter of worry is that even some of the legal ones consistently failed to meet the standards.

Public health expert and former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Professor Nazrul Islam said, "To get license, owners of a clinic at district and upazila levels hire doctors, nurses and equipment."

It happens within the knowledge of inspection teams of DGHS.

"These illegal clinics have been running for long with support from some dishonest officials of the DGHS, .

Although it was temporarily closed, it has reopened again after a few days," said Nazrul Islam.

In September 2018, the registration fee for one year and renewal fee for the next year was increased.

The registration fee of 10 to 50-bed hospital or clinic in divisional cities is Tk 50,000, for 51 to 100-bed it's Tk one lakh for 100 to 149-bed it's Tk 150,000 and for 250-bed it's Tk2,00,000.

The renewal fee for one year also the same fees are realised.

At the district level, the fee is Tk 40,000 for 10 to 50-bed hospitals and clinics, Tk 75,000 for 51 to 100-bed hospitals and Tk one lakh for 101 to 150-bed hospitals.

At the upazila level, the fee is Tk 25,000 for 10 to 50-bed hospitals and Tk 50,000 for 51 to 100-bed hospitals.

To get licence, owners of private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres have to fulfil condition, including appointing three MBBS doctors, six nurses and two cleaners.

Each bed should be set up on 80 square feet space.

Air-conditioned surgery rooms, modern equipment and narcotics license are also pre-condition for opening these institutions.

The owners are required to obtain trade license, TIN (Tax Identification Number) and BIN (Business Identification Number) and permission from the Department of Environment.

for more beds, there should be manpower ought to be appointed proportionately.

Out Patient Department (OPD), emergency department and operation theatre are not mandatory for all the clinics.

But the conditions vary according to hospital type.

Applications for a hospital or clinic license, are inspected by a three-member team headed by a deputy director of the DGHS on the site before issuing license.

Licensing conditions are same for opening these institutions in the capital but license fees are highers.

Safiqur Rahman, Director General of Hospitals and Clinics Branch of DGHS, said the institutions had been warned for not fulfilling conditions.

Action is taken against if they do not fix everything within the stipulated time, he said.

Asked how unlicensed clinics and hospitals have been operating for long, he said, "It has been going on for long and now they are shut down.

But he denied that some DGHS officials were involved with the wrongdoings.







