BNP, AL men clash in Mirpur

Several hurt, halts traffic movement

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

BNP leaders and workers locked in clashes with Awami League activists in the capital's Mirpur area on Thursday over holding of a scheduled rally. Police personnel had to fire numerous tear gas shells to disperse them. Several people were injured in the clashes, according to sources.
The clash ensued around 2:00pm as the ruling party activists reportedly barred BNP activists
from going to their scheduled rally venue in Mukul Fouz Ground at Mirpur Section No-6.
Iqbal Hossain, former joint general secretary of Dhaka North city unit, said their party was scheduled to hold a rally as per their previous announcement in Mirpur.
"Our leaders and workers were going to the Mukul Fouz field to join the rally. But leaders and activists of local AL, Chhatra League and Jubo League, wielding sticks, chased the BNP men who retaliated with throwing brick chips, triggering the clash, they said.
Witnesses said the clash spread around the Mukul Fouz Ground as the BNP activists tried to create resistance to hold the rally.
At one stage, police rushed to the spot and lobbed teargas shells to bring the situation under control. However, the clash was sporadically going on at different lanes in the area till 3:15pm.
Iqbal said the ruling party activists vandalised their makeshift stage of the rally and took up position in the venue in a bid to foil the programme.
The programme was also meant to register the party's protest against the killings of Bhola Chhatra Dal leader Noor-e-Alam, Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim and Narayanganj Jubo Dal leader Shaon Prodhan.   The party has so far arranged four rallies.
On September 10, BNP announced to hold demonstrations at 16 places in Dhaka on Thursday in Mirpur area, protesting increase in price of daily essentials, fuel and killing of party men during the recent protests in Bhola and Narayanganj.
Dhaka North City BNP member secretary Aminul Haque said  that they took permission from the police to hold a rally at Mukul Fouz Ground at the kitchen market area in Mirpur-6. But the ruling party men carried out a sudden attack.   
"BNP men tried to resist the attack at the beginning. But the police fired tear gas shells at us in the name of controlling the situation," he added.  
Chase and counter chases took place between the two groups, spreading panic and halting transport movement in the area. Later, the clash spread to Mirpur's section: 2, 6 and 11, witnesses said.
Anwar Hossain Raja, executive member of Dhaka North City unit Swechchhasebak League, said they came to know that BNP men were giving provocative speeches from a rally in Mukul Fouz Ground near Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard.
"As we brought out a procession, protesting BNP's instigating speech, they started throwing brick chips at us. They first attacked us," he claimed.
One of the bikers said they are on the streets so that BNP men cannot carry out any sabotage in the name of protest. Additional police personnel were deployed at different points.


