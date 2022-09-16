SSC, equivalent exams get off to smooth start



The Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams kicked off to a smooth start. The photo was taken from Govt IET High School in the city on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

This time in the revised and rearranged syllabus, instead of 3 hours, the exam is held for 2 hours.

Out of which MCQ is 20 minutes, written is 1 hour 40 minutes. This time the exam will start at 11 am instead of 10 am.

According to the exam instructions, the candidates should be present at the centre 30 minutes before. Where, 25 minutes before the start of the examination to avoid the leakage of the question paper, the exam set code will be sent to the central secretary's mobile phone. He/she cannot use a smart phone, but can carry a feature phone. No one else can use the mobile in the examination centre except him.

If any candidate can't be able to enter after the specified time due to unavoidable reasons, their name, roll number, time of entry, reason for delay etc. should be recorded in a registrar and report should be given to the respective education board on the same day.

The result will be published within 60 days of the examination. The General Education Boards will conduct the theory exam from September 15 to October 1 and the practical exam from October 10 to October 15. Besides, Madrasa Education Board theory exam will be held from September 15 to October 3 and practical exam from October 10 to October 15. The Technical Education Board will conduct the theory exam from September 15 to October 1 and the practical exam from October 11 to October 18.

The total number of candidates for SSC and equivalent exams is 2,021,868. Students from 29,519 educational institutions across the country under 9 General Education Boards, Madrasa and Technical Education Boards will take part in the SSC, Dakhil and SSC (Vocational) examinations at 3,790 centres.

Compared to 2021, the number of candidates for SSC and equivalent exams has decreased. However, the number of centres and institutions has increased. This time the total number of candidates is 2,021,868.

Last year there were 2243,254 candidates. Accordingly, the number of candidates has decreased by 221,386.

According to the rules, on the day of the start of the SSC and equivalent exams, the Minister of Education Dr Dipu Moni visited any of the examination centres in the capital. However, she is not going to visit the centres this time.

Education Minister left Dhaka on Wednesday (September 14) by 1:45 PM flight to attend the United Nations General Session. So this time she will not visit any SSC examination centres. Previously, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education Mohammad Abul Khair told the media this information.

The SSC and equivalent exams will be brought forward next year, said Abu Bakar Siddique, Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education.

He said that next year's SSC examination will be brought forward. Like previous time, the SSC exam started in the month of February. Although we can't go back there, there are plans to start in March.













The SSC and equivalent examinations, which were postponed due to floods, have begun yesterday (Thursday). The theory exam will continue till October 1.This time in the revised and rearranged syllabus, instead of 3 hours, the exam is held for 2 hours.Out of which MCQ is 20 minutes, written is 1 hour 40 minutes. This time the exam will start at 11 am instead of 10 am.According to the exam instructions, the candidates should be present at the centre 30 minutes before. Where, 25 minutes before the start of the examination to avoid the leakage of the question paper, the exam set code will be sent to the central secretary's mobile phone. He/she cannot use a smart phone, but can carry a feature phone. No one else can use the mobile in the examination centre except him.If any candidate can't be able to enter after the specified time due to unavoidable reasons, their name, roll number, time of entry, reason for delay etc. should be recorded in a registrar and report should be given to the respective education board on the same day.The result will be published within 60 days of the examination. The General Education Boards will conduct the theory exam from September 15 to October 1 and the practical exam from October 10 to October 15. Besides, Madrasa Education Board theory exam will be held from September 15 to October 3 and practical exam from October 10 to October 15. The Technical Education Board will conduct the theory exam from September 15 to October 1 and the practical exam from October 11 to October 18.The total number of candidates for SSC and equivalent exams is 2,021,868. Students from 29,519 educational institutions across the country under 9 General Education Boards, Madrasa and Technical Education Boards will take part in the SSC, Dakhil and SSC (Vocational) examinations at 3,790 centres.Compared to 2021, the number of candidates for SSC and equivalent exams has decreased. However, the number of centres and institutions has increased. This time the total number of candidates is 2,021,868.Last year there were 2243,254 candidates. Accordingly, the number of candidates has decreased by 221,386.According to the rules, on the day of the start of the SSC and equivalent exams, the Minister of Education Dr Dipu Moni visited any of the examination centres in the capital. However, she is not going to visit the centres this time.Education Minister left Dhaka on Wednesday (September 14) by 1:45 PM flight to attend the United Nations General Session. So this time she will not visit any SSC examination centres. Previously, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education Mohammad Abul Khair told the media this information.The SSC and equivalent exams will be brought forward next year, said Abu Bakar Siddique, Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education.He said that next year's SSC examination will be brought forward. Like previous time, the SSC exam started in the month of February. Although we can't go back there, there are plans to start in March.