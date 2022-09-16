Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 September, 2022, 3:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

ADB, BD agree to complete projects timely to boost economic recovery

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) agreed on actions to further improve the implementation of ADB-assisted projects for accelerating socio-economic recovery at a tripartite portfolio review meeting (TPRM) held on Thursday.
Kenichi Yokoyama, Director General for ADB's South Asia Department, in his opening remarks appreciated the government's efforts in maintaining strong economic recovery following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic despite increased global uncertainties.
He also commended Bangladesh's leadership in tackling the climate challenges     through the updated nationally determined contribution, Mujib Prosperity Plan, and National Adaptation Plan.
The DG emphasized reforms to improve the financial sustainability of Bangladesh railways, and business competitiveness to attract more investment, including from the private sector, according to an ADB press release.
He also called for working more closely to ensure higher project readiness, significant reduction of the procurement lead time, high discipline to achieve timely completion and closing of the projects, while ensuring occupational health and safety in all ADB-assisted projects.
Sharifa Khan, Secretary to the Economic Relations Division (ERD) of Bangladesh, and Edimon Ginting, ADB Country Director for Bangladesh co-chaired the TPRM plenary sessions at the Bangabandhu International Conference centre in Dhaka.
More than 200 senior government officials, project directors, and ADB staff attended the event conducted with both in-person and virtual presence.
This was the first in-person TPRM with large participants after the Covid-19 pandemic started in early 2020.
As ADB has almost doubled its portfolio in the last seven years, Country Director Edimon Ginting highlighted the need to double the effort in enhancing project implementation to deliver development benefits to people early and accelerate socio-economic recovery from the pandemic-induced losses.
The TPRM reviewed the progress of actions agreed in March 2022, readiness status of 2022 pipeline projects, and emphasized on the occupational health and safety at workplace.
During the TPRM, 34 selected projects were discussed with 89 issues and over 120 specific time-bound actions were agreed upon.
ADB's sovereign portfolio in Bangladesh grew to US$11.3 billion as of August 2022 increased from $6.5 billion in 2015. Projects worth of $2 billion were committed in 2021, and disbursed $2,569 million, the highest among ADB's developing member countries.
The targeted commitment for 2022 is about $2 billion. ADB operates in Bangladesh in six sectors-energy; transport; water and urban/municipal infrastructure and services; education; finance; and agriculture, natural resources, and rural development. The cumulative lending to Bangladesh stands at over $48billion in loans and grants, including co-financing.
ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Not joining an undemocratic party: Ranga
Bhutan deserves respect: Sabina
Agitating hawkers block the road on Thursday protesting against the continuous
CEC Awal tests positive for Covid-19
Free, fair polls possible, if govt helps EC: TIB  
Dhaka WASA MD denied work from US during leave
Mushroom growth of unlicensed diagnostic centres, hospitals
BNP, AL men clash in Mirpur


Latest News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Next elections will face questions again if major parties don't participate: TIB
Putin says priority to send Ukraine's grain to countries in need
Road communication with Bhutan via 3rd country to boost trade, tourism: Tipu
Bangladesh should not have to carry the burden of climate change alone: UN official
At least 9 dead in stampede at concert in Guatemala, 20 injured
Bangladesh to play two T20s against UAE during training camp
Germany to supply two more rocket launchers to Kyiv
Four ‘subject officers’ identified in probe into police shooting in Canada
Youth's body recovered in Rangamati
Most Read News
End of COVID pandemic 'is in sight', WHO chief says
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Rohingya refugee repatriation: Looking beyond ICJ's ruling
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
Woman killed by husband in city
Marine fishing in setback for higher fuel prices
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
SSC exams begin across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft