Friday, 16 September, 2022, 3:49 AM
2,879 to vie for Chair, reserve, member seats in ZP polls on Oct 17

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

A total of 2,879 Chairmen, reserve seat and member candidates submitted nomination papers to the Election Commission (EC) to compete in Zilla Parishad elections.
According to the Election Commission (EC) the elections will be held in 61 districts except Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagra-chhari.  
EC source said, 162 Chairmen, 715 reserve seats and 1,983 members will compete in the elections. Besides, 19 candidates were elected Chairmen uncontested.
Elections will be held on October 17 using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The concerned Deputy Commissioner will perform the duties of Returning Officer.
As per the schedule announced by the EC, the last date for submission of nomination papers was Thursday. Also, selection of nomination papers will be on September 18, last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 25 and allotment of symbols will be on September 26.
The last election was held in these Zilla Parishads on December 18, 2016.
Zilla Parishad is constituted with a chairman, 15 members and five women members from reserved seats. The Zilla Parishads in the country were revived with the first Zilla Parishad election held on December 28, 2016.


