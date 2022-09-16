Video
PM in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, joins 77th UNGA in NY

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in London Thursday night to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
On her arrival in London, she was received by High Commissioner of Bangladesh Saida Muna Tasneem.
She earlier left Dhaka by Biman.
 Sheikh Hasina will later attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York
According to the Foreign Ministry, on September 16, Secretary General of Commonwealth Patricia Scotland will pay a courtesy call on her at place of residence.
Later, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK, Minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations and the Commonwealth at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) will also pay a courtesy call on her at place of residence.
On September 17, Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Labour Party will pay a call on her at place of residence.
Besides, the Premier will attend the reception programme for the Head of the States/Head of the Governments hosted by the King of the UK at Buckingham Palace on September 18.
On September 19, she will attend the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.
In the evening, the Prime Minister is scheduled to depart London for New York by the Special Flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
She will be received by Ambassador of Bangladesh to     the United States Muhammad Imran and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith when she will reach the JFK International Airport.
On September 20, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend a reception meeting hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and join the inaugural ceremony of 77th session of UNGA. She will have bilateral meetings with Filippo Grandi of UNHCR and Slovenian President Borut Pahor. She will also join the UNGA Platform of Women Leaders.
At the end of the day, she will attend the reception of US President Joe Biden.
Besides, she will join a high-level side event on sustainable housing co-hosted by Bangladesh, Botswana, Slovak Republic and UN Habitat on September 21.
On the same day, she will have a bilateral meeting with WEF Executive Director Professor Schwab Klaus and join the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) Champions' Meeting.
In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will visit the photo exhibition on the Padma Bridge at UNHQs followed by bilateral meeting with Kosovo President Dr Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza and Rabab Fatima, USG OHRLSS.
The Prime Minister will start September 22 through a breakfast meeting on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) followed by a courtesy call on by IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino. She will also join a high level policy roundtable with the US Bangladesh business council.
Later, she will have bilateral meetings with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and ICC Prosecutors Nick Klegg and Karim Khan.
On September 23, the Prime Minister will deliver her address at the General Debate of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.
Besides, she will join a civic reception by the expatriate Bangladeshi on September 24, the Foreign Ministry said.







