DMP arrests 28 for consuming, selling drugs in city

As part of the anti-drug drive in the capital, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested a total of 28 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6:00am on Thursday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations.

They also detained a total of 28 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of September 14 to 6:00am on Thursday.

During the anti-drug drives, police seized 4.850 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 1,984 pieces of yaba tablets, 850 grams of ice drug and 100 bottles of phensidyle syrup from their possessions, it said. -BSS

