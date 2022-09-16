Video
Two to die for killing in Cumilla

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

CUMILLA, Sept 15: A court here on Thursday sentenced two people to death and another to 10 years of jail for killing a man in Chauddagram Upazila of the district in 2006.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-4 Judge Selina
Akhter pronounced the verdict on Thursday afternoon against
The death penalties convicted were identified as Ahsan Ullah, resident of North Charlorens village of Laxmipur district and Hossain Miah, resident of Chiknia Purvtila village of Fatikchhari upazila in Chattogram district. The 10 years jail term convicted was identified as Samsul Haque, a resident of the Mohanpur area of Brahmanbaria district. All of the convicts are on the run.    -BSS


