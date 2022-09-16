Ripon’s family demands compensation, speedy trial

The family members of seriously injured Ripon Shaikh, Floor-in-Charge of Simtex Industries Limited of Birulia in Savar, demanded speedy trial of the terrorists attacked on him entering the factory on August 31 and compensation for their survival.

At press conference held in National Press Club on Thursday, Ripon's wife Kona Islam placed the demand.

Kona Islam blamed Anisur Rahman, an official of the industry, for the attack in the industry and firing on Ripon from their previous enmity. Firoz Khan fired from his firearms, she claimed.

According to Kona, Ripon is now fighting with life and death at a hospital. His genital was separated from his body and there is no chance of returning to the normal life.

Simtex's production manager Sree Nivash Rao Tallori, driver Rafiqul Islam, transport officer Jahangir Alam and several other employees were also injured during the attack. Local Police along with Industrial Police controlled the situation arresting some miscreants including Anisur from the spot. A case was lodged on the incident. But, getting bail from the court, Anisur continuously threatening them, she added.

"They have been threatening us to withdraw the case. Otherwise, they will kidnap me and my children," she claimed.











