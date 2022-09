CHUADANGA, Sept 15: Border Guard Bangladesh in a drive arrested a man with 58 gold bars from Damurhuda frontier area in the district on Thursday.

The detainee was identified as Rakibul Islam, hailed from Nastipur village in Damurhuda Upazila.

Director of BGB-6 Shah Md Ishtiaque said on information a team of the force conducted a raid at Nastipur village at around 11 am and arrested Rakibul with the gold bars weighs 9kg and 860 grams. -BSS