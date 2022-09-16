Two persons held with 200 Yaba tablets in Natore

RAJSHAHI, Sept 15: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in an anti-crime drive arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 200 pieces of contraband yaba in Natore district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons were identified as Kamal Shah, 37, son of late Abu Bakkar Shah, and Sumon Ahmed, 30, son of Mohar Ali, both are from Natore districts, RAB sources here said on Thursday morning.

On information, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in Chanchkoir Bazar under Gurudaspur Upazila in Natore district and nabbed them with the contraband drugs around 9.30pm. -BSS









