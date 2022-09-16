One held with 770 Yaba tablets in Lalmonirhat

RANGPUR, Sept 15: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 arrested a man with 770 pieces of Yaba tablets from village Madhupur in Aditmari upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Wednesday.

"On a tip off, an operational team of the Crime Prevention Specialized Company (CPSC) of RAB-13 conducted a raid and arrested the man with the Yaba tablets from the spot," a press release said.

The arrested person was identified as Md Jahangir Alam alias Phul Mian, 40, son of Md Khalilur Rahman of village Madhupur in Aditmari upazila of Lalmonirhat district. -BSS









