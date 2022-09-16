Former UP chairman gets 6-yr jail in cyber crime case in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Sept 15: A former union parishad (UP) chairman has been convicted and sentenced to six years jail as he was found guilty on charges of cheating his rival candidate through using false video in their last UP election.

The convict, identified as Zobaidur Rahman, 52, former chairman of Nashipur UP under Gabtali Upazila in Bogura district, was also fined Taka three lakh, in default, to suffer three months more behind the bar.

Rajshahi Divisional Cyber Tribunal Judge Ziaur Rahman handed down the verdict in presence of the convict on Wednesday.

The prosecution story, in brief, is that the accused screened some false and objectionable videos in the election campaign in the name of his rival candidate Ziaur Rahman with an ulterior motive to defeat him. However, both of them failed to succeed in the election.

After being aggrieved Ziaur Rahman had lodged three cases against Zobaidur Rahman with Gabtali Police Station under the Digital Security Act Station in this connection on February 19, 2019.

Upon completion of investigation police pressed charges against him.

After examining recorded depositions of the enlisted prosecution witnesses and other relevant evidence the tribunal pronounced the verdict.











