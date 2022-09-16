Statement of one more witness recorded

One more witness gave deposition before the trial court in Dhaka on Wednesday in film actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case.

Earlier on August 28, the complainant of the case, Towhidul Islam Chowdhury, also brother of the victim, gave deposition in the case.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 recorded the statement of on the witness, Rafiqul Islam Mondol and fixed September 27 for producing rest of the witnesses in the sensational case.

On 19 December 1998, actor Sohel was shot dead by some miscreants at Trumps Club in Abedin Tower at city's Banani-17 road.

In sequel to Sohel's conflict with Aziz Mohammad Bhai, Aziz's relative Bunti Islam, Bunti's friend Ashish Roy Chowdhury in connection an incident on 24 July 1998, Sohel Chowdhury was killed by hired killers in front of Trumps Club in Banani, witnesses have said in their deposition.

Witnesses said Sohel and his friends told Trumps Club authorities to stop music in the club. Sohel had an altercation with Aziz Mohammad over the matter. At one stage Sohel Chowdhury was angry with Aziz. At the time, Sohel Chowdhury's friend Kala Nasir moved to shoot Aziz. Aziz Mohammad Bhai hid in the toilet. Bunti and Ashish had ownership of this club. Conflict began from here. After an investigation, the Detective Branch of police submitted a charge sheet to the court on August 2 in 1999. Following a petition of an accused in the case, the High Court in 2003 stayed the proceedings of the trial.











