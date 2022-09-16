Lakshmipur UP chairman Selim gets anticipatory bail

The High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail for four weeks to expelled Awami League leader and Laxmipur union Chairman Selim Khan in connection with a corruption case.

After hearing on the bail petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Biswajit Debnath passed the order.

Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir appeared on behalf of the petitioner while Md Khurshid Alalm Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) during the court proceedings.

The anti-graft body on August 1 filed a case against Selim Khan on charge of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 34.5 crore and hiding wealth information.

On August 14, the High Court ordered to surrender him within three weeks. But he did not surrender before the lower court within the periods.













