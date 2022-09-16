Embanking 15 rivers in haor belt in offing, says Minister

Water Resources state minister Zahid Faruk said on Wednesday that 15 rivers in the haor belt would be embanked at a cost of Tk 1,547 crore to protect people from recurring floods.

He said that 328 km of embankments would be built for the purpose.

The people in the haor belt alone know how they suffer from flooding and landslides caused by the rivers in their area, he said at a seminar on 'Floods and Resources Management-first part' hosted by Task Force on Water Sector at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh.

He said that there was a time when the flood victims in the haor belt a used to demand rice, now they want embankments.

"As floods, droughts and heavy rains are inevitable phenomena in Bangladesh, we should try to find out some solution or adapt to to this reality," he said.

Engineer Emi Rejaul Hassan, Member Secretary moderated the seminar.

Bangladesh Water Development Board Director General Fazlur Rashid presented the keynote paper.











