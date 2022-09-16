Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Embanking 15 rivers in haor belt in offing, says Minister

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Water Resources state minister Zahid Faruk said on Wednesday that  15 rivers in the haor belt would be embanked at a cost of Tk 1,547 crore to protect people from recurring floods.
He said that 328 km of embankments would be built for the purpose.
The people in the haor belt alone know how they suffer from flooding and landslides caused by the rivers in their area, he said at a seminar on  'Floods and Resources Management-first part' hosted by Task Force on Water Sector at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh.
He said that there was a time when the flood victims in the haor belt a used to demand rice, now they want embankments.
"As floods, droughts and heavy rains  are inevitable phenomena in Bangladesh, we should try to find out some solution or adapt to to this  reality," he said.
Engineer Emi Rejaul Hassan, Member Secretary moderated the seminar.
Bangladesh Water Development Board Director General Fazlur Rashid presented the keynote paper.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP arrests 28 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Two to die for killing in Cumilla
Ripon’s family demands compensation, speedy trial
58 gold bars seized in Chuadanga
Two persons held with 200 Yaba tablets in Natore
One held with 770 Yaba tablets in Lalmonirhat
Former UP chairman gets 6-yr jail in cyber crime case in Rajshahi
Statement of one more witness recorded


Latest News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Next elections will face questions again if major parties don't participate: TIB
Putin says priority to send Ukraine's grain to countries in need
Road communication with Bhutan via 3rd country to boost trade, tourism: Tipu
Bangladesh should not have to carry the burden of climate change alone: UN official
At least 9 dead in stampede at concert in Guatemala, 20 injured
Bangladesh to play two T20s against UAE during training camp
Germany to supply two more rocket launchers to Kyiv
Four ‘subject officers’ identified in probe into police shooting in Canada
Youth's body recovered in Rangamati
Most Read News
End of COVID pandemic 'is in sight', WHO chief says
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Rohingya refugee repatriation: Looking beyond ICJ's ruling
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
Woman killed by husband in city
Marine fishing in setback for higher fuel prices
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
SSC exams begin across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft