BNP is main obstacle in the path of democratic progress: Hasan

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday dubbed BNP as the main obstacle in the path of democratic progress in the country.

"BNP is the greatest obstacle in the path of democratic progress in the country. It emerged as reality on the International Day of Democracy today," he said.

The minister added: "Today, BNP is doing everything whatever needed to obstruct the democratic progress and they are the main obstacle towards practicing democratic norms and values".

He told the inaugural function of the interactive web portal janatarsarkar.gov.bd developed by the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division at a function at Tatya Bhaban here, marking the International Day of Democracy.

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak presided over the function while lawmaker Naheed Ezaher Khan, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Executive Director Ranajit Kumar and senior journalists Masuda Bhatti spoke at the function, among others.

Hasan said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman created the country in exchange of his blood aimed at building a non-communal democratic state. -BSS











