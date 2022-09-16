DSCC continues eviction drive in Gulistan, realises Tk 80,000 in fine

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Thursday conducted their drive in the red zone of Gulistan for the third day and evicted some 200 hawkers.

During the drive, 14 people were fined Tk 80,000 for illegally setting up stalls on the footpaths and roads.

Besides collecting fines, a total of 14 cases were filed against them under sub section 7 and 8 of section 92 of the Local Government (City Corporation) Act, 2009.

Today's drive from Gulistan's Zero Point to Ahad police Box was led by Md Muniruzzaman, Estate Officer and Executive Magistrate of DSCC. The drive lasted from 12:30pm to 2:00pm. -UNB













