

US recognition inspiring



Setting an example of harmonious diplomacy, Peter Haas termed Bangladesh government's pandemic management mechanism remarkable. Moreover, the US envoy also linked the dynamic and time befitting leadership of Prime Minister in regard to success of Covid-19 management.



We, however, always welcome sincere acknowledgements extended by our foreign friends and diplomats. Such recognition on behalf of a global superpower will no doubt give a moral boost to the country's health sector to move forward.



The US envoy also mentioned that his government is enthusiastic to ink a partnership with Bangladesh under the "Global Covid Action Plan" platform to address the ever evolving Corona virus following several mutations.



We believe, it reflects US government's growing enthusiasm to get closer to Bangladesh.



Undeniably, the global reality under which Bangladesh had to deal with the pandemic was no mean feat. And the world has surely once again witnessed the historical strength of our unity and indomitable fighting spirit as a nation to deal with any crisis.



After-all, fewer countries have suffered as much as we because of a dearth of fast supply of vaccines coupled with a poor health infrastructure. Not to mention, the easily avoidable delay in timely and sufficient supply of vaccines, emerged in the wake of global vaccine politics by producing countries triggering the crisis. The 'Vaccine politics' also resulted in the deaths of thousands of lives.



However, in Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's astute leadership was more than essential to cope with the unanticipated health disaster. She also created an example of political goodwill at the highest level. It was also encouraging to witness the PM's pro-active role and unrelenting diplomatic efforts to acquire sufficient doses of vaccines from whatever sources accessible.



We also believe, despite a poorly performing health sector and lack in human resources, launching a countrywide immunization programmes are also key factors that enabled Bangladesh to pull off this amazing feat.



We reciprocally acknowledge US aid and assistance during the pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic to up until now the U.S. government reportedly provided a total of over $121 million to support Bangladesh's response to COVID-19 and continues to work closely with the Bangladeshi government and other partners protecting health of Bangladeshis at home as well as in Bangladesh. Therefore, USA is also a partner in our success story tackling the C-19 Pandemic.



