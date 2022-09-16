Ensure safe roads

Dear sir

Road accidents are constantly taking toll on valuable lives in country. The number of people die in road accidents every year is staggering. It has become a regular disaster. We can't say upon getting into the car with guarantee whether we can return home with life! We have to ride in the car in such uncertainty.



In last couple of years, the number of people died in road accidents in the country exceeded that of people died in the global pandemic like by a long chalk. This is very worrying for us. Our country will enter the status of developing countries in 2026, which will no doubt be a matter of grate honour for us. Obviously we must have a communication system tuned with the status of a developing nation. Hence the authorities concerned should bring about massive reformation in our roads and transportation system. And to ensure that first and foremost requirement condition is to remove all unfit vehicles. Ensuring road safety will keep us all safe and prevent many unnatural deaths.



Shohel Dhireph

Student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur.