Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 September, 2022, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ensure safe roads

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Dear sir
Road accidents are constantly taking toll on valuable lives in country. The number of people die in road accidents every year is staggering. It has become a regular disaster. We can't say upon  getting  into the car with guarantee whether we can return home with life! We have to ride in the car in such uncertainty.

 In last couple of years, the number of people died in road accidents in the country exceeded that of people died in the global pandemic like by a long chalk.  This is very worrying for us. Our country will enter the status of developing countries in 2026, which will no doubt be a matter of grate honour for us. Obviously we must have a communication system tuned with the status of a developing nation. Hence the authorities concerned  should bring about massive reformation in our roads and transportation system. And to ensure that first and foremost requirement condition is to remove all unfit vehicles. Ensuring road safety will keep us all safe and prevent many unnatural deaths.

Shohel Dhireph
Student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure safe roads
Challenging times for UN but General Assembly forum remains vital
Addressing energy crisis
Bengali army officers in Ramna
Impacts of drugs on young generation
Myanmar may drag Bangladesh into its own internal conflict
Protect St Martin’s Island
Preventing cyber crime


Latest News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Next elections will face questions again if major parties don't participate: TIB
Putin says priority to send Ukraine's grain to countries in need
Road communication with Bhutan via 3rd country to boost trade, tourism: Tipu
Bangladesh should not have to carry the burden of climate change alone: UN official
At least 9 dead in stampede at concert in Guatemala, 20 injured
Bangladesh to play two T20s against UAE during training camp
Germany to supply two more rocket launchers to Kyiv
Four ‘subject officers’ identified in probe into police shooting in Canada
Youth's body recovered in Rangamati
Most Read News
End of COVID pandemic 'is in sight', WHO chief says
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Rohingya refugee repatriation: Looking beyond ICJ's ruling
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
Woman killed by husband in city
Marine fishing in setback for higher fuel prices
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
SSC exams begin across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft