Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 September, 2022, 3:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Officers and employees of the Disaster Management office in Cox's Bazar

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Officers and employees of the Disaster Management office in Cox's Bazar

Officers and employees of the Disaster Management office in Cox's Bazar

Officers and employees of the Disaster Management office in Cox's Bazar submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the deputy commissioner on Thursday for realising their five-point charter of demands including enhancing manpower and implementing appointments as per Disaster Management Act-2012, and upgrading services of District Relief and Rehabilitation officials. They have been maintaining work abstention from September 8.  The photo shows a protest meeting of the officials in front of their office.    photo: observer



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Officers and employees of the Disaster Management office in Cox's Bazar
Marginal farmers receive incentives at Gurudaspur
Four people murdered in four districts
Five arrested in Natore rape case
Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Gurudaspur
Four killed, 10 injured in road mishaps
‘555 digital centres to be set up in country’
Three drown in three dists


Latest News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Next elections will face questions again if major parties don't participate: TIB
Putin says priority to send Ukraine's grain to countries in need
Road communication with Bhutan via 3rd country to boost trade, tourism: Tipu
Bangladesh should not have to carry the burden of climate change alone: UN official
At least 9 dead in stampede at concert in Guatemala, 20 injured
Bangladesh to play two T20s against UAE during training camp
Germany to supply two more rocket launchers to Kyiv
Four ‘subject officers’ identified in probe into police shooting in Canada
Youth's body recovered in Rangamati
Most Read News
End of COVID pandemic 'is in sight', WHO chief says
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Rohingya refugee repatriation: Looking beyond ICJ's ruling
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
Woman killed by husband in city
Marine fishing in setback for higher fuel prices
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
SSC exams begin across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft