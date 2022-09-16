

Officers and employees of the Disaster Management office in Cox's Bazar Officers and employees of the Disaster Management office in Cox's Bazar submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the deputy commissioner on Thursday for realising their five-point charter of demands including enhancing manpower and implementing appointments as per Disaster Management Act-2012, and upgrading services of District Relief and Rehabilitation officials. They have been maintaining work abstention from September 8. The photo shows a protest meeting of the officials in front of their office. photo: observer