Marginal farmers receive incentives at Gurudaspur

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Sept 15: A total of 40 poor and underprivileged farmers in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district have been given seeds and fertilisers under Kharip-2 season agricultural incentives programme.

Gurudaspur Upazila administration and Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) handed over those incentives among the farmers at the inaugural function of free seed and chemical fertiliser distribution programme in the upazila auditorium on Thursday morning.

District Awami League (AL) President Professor Abdul Kuddus, MP, as the chief guest joined the programme presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tomal Hossain. Besides, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Mehedi Hasan Shakil, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Alal Sheikh, Vice-Chairperson Roksana Akter, Upazila Agriculture Officer Harunur Rashid, Additional Officer Sabia Sultana and DAE official Motiur Rahman were present, among others, on the occasion.

Each farmer got five kilograms of blackgram pulse and 15 kilograms of chemical fertiliser including five kilograms of MOP and 10 kilograms of DAP as incentives.











