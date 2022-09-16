Four people murdered in four districts

Four people including a minor girl have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Kishoreganj, Jamalpur, Gopalganj and Kurigram, in four days.

KISHOREGANJ: A man was stabbed to death by his rival over previous enmity in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 32, son of Abdul Hakim, a resident of Chong Sholakia Village in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, there was a dispute in between Shafiqul and Rajan, son of late Saiful Islam of Sholakia Atkapara Village.

Following this, Rajon stabbed Shafiqul on Wednesday, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, locals caught Rajon soon after the incident and handed over him to police.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) Mohammad Daud confirmed the matter, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

JAMALPUR: A sexagenarian woman was allegedly strangled in Sadar Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Khorsheda Begum, 60, wife of Nazim Uddin, a resident of Tentulia area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said some of Khorsheda's relatives along with her younger brothers Shaheen and Fakir Chand strangled her to death at her house at around 3 am following a feud over paternal property.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Jamalpur Sadar PS OC Kazi Shahnewaz said, "We have found some injury marks on the throat of the body. We are trying to find out the involved people in the incident by investigating the matter."

However, police initially detained the deceased's husband Nazim Uddin and brother Shaheen for interrogation, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: A local trader was beaten to death by his brother and nephew over land dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The incident took place in Mochra Village under Haridaspur Union in the upazila at night.

The deceased was identified as Enamul Haque Ful Mia, 48, son of late Elayek Molla, a resident of the area.

Gopalganj Sadar PS Inspector (Investigation) Shital Chandra Pal said Ful Mia had a long standing dispute with his five brothers over land.

Following this, a quarrel took place in between Ful Mia and his brothers in the evening.

As a sequel to it, Ful Mia's younger brother Linkon Molla and elder brother Jahangir Molla's son Kayes Molla along with others beat up him mercilessly at night, leaving Ful Mia seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Ful Mia dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, filing of a case with Gopalganj Sadar PS is underway and necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the official added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A minor girl was strangled by her brother-in-law in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Hafsa Akhter Khushi, 9, daughter of Babu Mia of Aksharnagar Poladirpar Village under Ramkhana Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Babu Mia, 27, son of Syed Ali, lives in Dhaka for work purpose. As his wife Kajli Akhter left the house for her parents' home out of anger three months back, Babu's three daughters started living in the house of his sister Shahida Begum. As there was shortage of room in the house, Hafsa Akhter moved to the house of Anguara Begum, daughter of Babu's elder brother recently.

However, Hafsa used to tease her brother-in-law Abdul Goni, 22, son of Ershad Ali of Nakharganj Inter City Pashchim Mandaler Kuti Village under Ramkhana Union, which left him angry. Out of anger, Goni strangled his sister-in-law at around 10:30am on Sunday. He, later, hanged her body with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house to cover up the incident as suicide.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's father Babu Mia lodged a murder case with Nageshwari PS at night accusing Abdul Goni.

Following this, police arrested Abdul Goni on Monday morning.

The arrested confessed of killing Hafsa Akhter during primary interrogation.

Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.













