Five arrested in Natore rape case

NATORE, Sept 15: An organised group of criminals raped a girl in the district on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the rented house of one Sagor Miah in the town.

In this connection, police arrested three- Rani Miah, son of Afzal Hossain, a resident of Kanaikhali area in the town, Rocky, son of late Muhammad Ali, and Sohan, son of Abdul Majid of the same area. Police also arrested Mridul Hossain and his wife Mithila Pervin for helping the rapists.

Police and locals said, Abir Hossain, an employee of RDA of Binodpur Market-Rajshahi along with his girl friend (victim) came to the house of his friend Md Muhin at Harishpur on the day. Later on, friend Muhin took them to the house of Mridul and Mithila couple saying, they will arrange their marriage.

Mridul and Mithila called in Rani, Rocky and Sohan. During this time, they raped the girl at dagger point and took a video of the incident. In the next they demanded Taka one lakh from the victim and gave threat to post the video on the Facebook if the ransom is not paid.

Victim girl and her partner Abir Hossain managed to escape from the custody of the criminals at 11pm. They went to the Sadar Police Station (PS) and filed a case with the PS.











