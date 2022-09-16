Lumpy skin disease breaks out at Gurudaspur



A woman along with her lumpy skin disease inflicted cow in Gurudaspur Upazila. photo: observer

Cattle farm and individual-farming sources said, the LSD outbreak has been continuing to infect cattle for the last several days. The farmers are in panic amid deteriorating spread of the virus, causing symptoms of fever, enlarged superficial lymph nodes, multiple nodules on skin and mucous membranes.

To check the menace, upazila Department of Livestock Services (DoLS) has set up vaccine camps in each reported areas in the upazila. Official sources said, so far 600 cows have been injected.

Cattle farm operators at Upazila Sadar Pourasabha and at the union said, for the last several days, cows are getting infected by LSD one after another in their farms. Infected cows are avoiding feed, and they are becoming weak gradually.

According to sources at the Department of DoLS-Gurudaspur, there are 1,20,114 cows at 82 small and big farms; it has appeared epidemic in some areas, such as Udbaria, Dharabarisha, Jugendranagar, Durgapur, Chapila, Saabgari and Bilharibari.

In the absence of specific vaccine for LSD, Goatpox vaccine has been injected in 600 infected cows at Udbaria of Dharabashia Union, Durgapur and Jugendrapur of Biaghat Union in the upazila. DoLS sources said, in phases all infected cows will be brought under the vaccination.

A farm owner Abdur Razzak of Saabgari Village said, "Of my five cows, two calves have been infected in my small farm. Calves are being treated with injection, antibiotic and pain-killer medicine, according to DolS advice." Infected calves are kept separately.

Four out of ten cows of farm owner Abdur Rashid of Udbaria Village have been infected. "Cows of many of my neighbours are infected," he said.

For the time being, herbal medicines of morgosa (nim) tree leaf and raw turmeric are applied.

Veterinary Doctor Mahtab Uddin said, cows are infected with LSD across the upazila.

For primary treatment, antipyretic and anti-histacin are advised. If nodules get burst, systematic antibiotic is advised as secondary bacterial infection.

To avert sitting of fly or mosquito on nodule-burst-skin, curtain hanging and spray are also advised.

Advance preparatory measure is being taken to check spread of the virus in other safe farms, he added.

DolS Official Dr. Md Alamgir Hossain said, the vaccination is continuing; so far, no cow has died.

Don't be worry, panic-stricken, he told farm owners and individual farmers.

With proper treatment, infected cows will be cured within three weeks, he maintained.











