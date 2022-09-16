Four killed, 10 injured in road mishaps

Four people including a college student and an elderly man have been killed and at least 10 others were injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Cumilla, Pabna, Mymensingh and Natore, in three days.

CUMILLA: Two auto-rickshaw passengers were killed and two others injured after being hit by a bus in Sadar Dakshin Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was Joynam Abdin, 35, son of Sirajul Islam, and Imran Hossain 30, son of Alfu Miah, residents of Kismat village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Moinamoti Highway Police Station (PS) Akul Chandra Bishwas said a bus of Econo Paribahan hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Poduar Bazar area at about 8am, leaving two people dead on the spot and two others injured.

On information, police recovered the bodies and took those to the police station.

They seized the bus, however, the driver and his helper managed to escape the scene.

PABNA: A college student was killed in a truck accident in Bhangura Upazila of the district on Wednesday at about 2pm.

Deceased Naeem Islam, 20, was the son of Siddikur Rahman of Bhabanipur Bhatopara Village under Bhangura Union in the upazila. He was a student of Rajshahi Bangabandhu College.

This information was confirmed by Bhangura PS OC Md Faisal Bin Ahsan.

The OC said, Naeem along with his friend Shishir was going to Ramchandrapur by a motor cycle on Pabna-Bhangura regional road in the afternoon, and when they reached Mallikchak area, a truck coming from Bhangura to Pabna hit the bike crushing rider Naeem.

Locals took him to Bhangura Health Complex where on-duty doctor declared him dead. The truck managed to flee.

The body was handed over to the family, the OC added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man was killed after being crushed by an auto-rickshaw in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 75, could not be known immediately.

Gafargaon PS OC Faruk Ahmed said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit the man on the Gafargaon-Bhaluka road in Dhopaghat area at around 7:45pm, leaving him critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: At least 10 people were injured as two buses were collided head-on in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place in front of Majhgaon Union Parishad (UP) Complex on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway at around 8:45am.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'RK Paribahan' collided with a Bonpara-bound bus of 'Abir Express' in front of Majhgaon UP Complex, which left two drivers and at least eight passengers from both the vehicle injured.

The injured persons were rescued and taken to different hospitals.

Sub-Inspector of Bonpara Highway PS Firoz Hossain confirmed the incident.













