‘555 digital centres to be set up in country’

NATORE, Sept 15: About 555 research centres under the name Joy Digital Employment Service Centre will be set up in the country's all districts and upazilas for youths to do research work.

This information was disclosed by State Minister for Information and Communication Technology M. Zunaid Ahmed Palak at a function held in Singra Upazila on the occasion of digital card distribution to freedom fighters (FFs) and seed and fertiliser distribution to farmers. It was held in the auditorium of the upazila on Tuesday.

Juveniles of each district and upazila will be able to work sitting in their houses after taking training from these centres, he added.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has turned our country into Digital Bangladesh within 13 years of her ruling period by her honesty, courage and prudence," he further said.

Bangladesh is now at the third position in the world with food production while in the fourth position with fish production.

Palak said, Sheikh Hasina has arranged free distribution of seeds, fertilisers and irrigation measures to farmers; so agriculture production has increased a lot in the country; and at present, the total agriculture production is two lakh tonnes.

Greater Chalan Beel in Singra Upazil is now meeting most demand of food in the country.

A total of 160 FFs were given digital certificates and identity cards. A total of 70 farmers were given seeds and fertilizers free of cost. Best students, teachers and educational institutions were given respectful awards.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer M.M. Samirul Islam presided it over.

Among others, Sheikh Ohidur Rahaman, president of Singra Upazila Awami League, Zannatul Ferdous, mayor of Singra Pourashava, Salim Reza, upazila agriculture officer, and Shahadot Hossain, FF, spoke at the function.













