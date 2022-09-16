Video
Home Countryside

Three drown in three dists

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondents

Two minor children and a boy drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Pabna, Jhenidah and Chattogram, in three days.
PABNA: A four-year-old child drowned in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
Deceased Noor Islam was the son of Mirazul Islam of Pabakhali Village under Failjana Union.
Failjana Union Chairman Hafizur Rahman Hafiz confirmed this information.
He said, his father Mirazul Islam was going to Beel for fishing, but his minor son Noor Islam also followed him from behind; At that time, Noor Islam fell into a pond next to the house without the sight of his father. After some time, child's mother did not find him at home and started searching.  
Later on, Noor Islam was seen floating on the pond. He was taken to a local doctor who declared him dead.
JHENIDAH: A minor child drowned in a pond in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Samirul Islam, 6, son of Jahid Hossain, a resident of Kashipur Village in the upazila.
It was learnt that Samirul fell down into a pond next to their house in the afternoon while he was playing near its bank.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Samirul from the pond and took him to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
CHATTOGRAM: A boy drowned in a pond in Pahartali area in the city on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 12, son of Joynal Abedin, a resident of Saraipara area under Pahartali Police Station.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Saiful Islam went missing in a pond in the morning while he was swimming in it along with friends.
Later on, locals rescued him from the pond and took to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.


