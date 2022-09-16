

Erosion takes serious turn at Kalkini

About 200 living houses including the house of a former union member have already been devoured by the river.

Besides, several hundreds of acres of different croplands have also been inundated. Hundreds of families, markets, mosques and various educational institutions on the banks of the river are under threat. The river is likely to take away these anytime.

In fear of erosion, many have demolished their houses and taken refuge in other safe places. This information was gathered in a visit to affected areas on Tuesday morning.

Arial Khan River is flowing over East Sahebrampur Launch Ghat and New Underchar Village under remote Sahebrampur Union in the upazila.

Over the last few years, thousands of houses were embedded by the river. This year more than 100 houses including Hiran Sardar, Shahadat Sardar, Jalal Sardar, Mujibar Bepari, Akkas Akon, Moazzem Fakir, Shiraz Fakir, Musharraf Sardar, Shahabuddin Sardar and former union member Adel Bepari of East Sahebrampur Village have been eroded.

Besides, Ali Sardar, Sabuj Sardar, Latif Sardar, Shaheen Sardar, Sajeeb Bepari, Sultan Bepari, Swapan Bepari, Kalam Bepari, Montu Sardar, Badsha Hawladar, Alim Sardar, Shahadat Sardar, Azizul Fakir and Sohag Fakir are in the erosion panic.

Houses of Chanmia Sardar, Bajlu Sardar, Kamal Howladar, Beauty Begum, Hachina Begum and Dadan Sardar of Nutan Underchar Village have been devoured.

Several educational institutions including New Underchar Bangabandhu College, Primary School and Nabarun High School are also under the threat.

Several locals including Sadiqur Rahman and Hachina Begum said, "If necessary action is not taken in time to prevent the erosion, our entire village will go into the stomach of the river."

Freedom Fighter Moazzem Hossain of Underchar Village said, Arial Khan River has taken away thousands of homesteads in the past; at present, it will not be possible to save the rest of croplands and educational institutions if step is not taken to prevent it on an urgent basis.

Sahebrampur Union Chairman Mahbubur Rahim Murad Sardar said, "River erosion has been started again in one and a half kilometre area. We need local administration help."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kalkini Pinki Saha and Executive Engineer of Water Development Board Sanaul Kader said, "We've have inspected eroded spots and started working."







