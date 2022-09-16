Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 September, 2022, 3:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

13 killed in Myanmar bus crash

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

YANGON, Sept 15: At least 13 people were killed and 23 others injured when two passenger buses collided with a parked car on a motorway in central Myanmar, rescue services said Thursday.
The crash near central Kyaukpadaung township in Mandalay region occurred at around 8:25 pm local (0155 GMT) Wednesday night.
"Altogether 10 men and three women were killed," Myanmar Fire Services Department said.
Thirteen men and one woman were seriously injured, the service said, adding that five men and four women were lightly hurt. All were sent for treatment at nearby Kyaukpadaung hospital.
Rescue vehicles, workers and social service organisations rushed to the scene following the accident.
The cause of the collision was not known.
Since the military coup in February last year, a nighttime curfew has encouraged drivers to rush to their destinations.
But road accidents were already common in Myanmar, where the transport network is in poor condition.
Nineteen people were killed in a bus accident on a highway near border outpost Myawaddy in 2017. According to the latest World Health Organization data from 2018, only Thailand ranked worse than Myanmar in Southeast Asia for road fatalities and accidents.     -AFP






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poorest nations to push on compensation at climate talks
Afghan burqa-clad women take an entrance test at Mamon Tahiri
Palestinian teen killed in clashes with Israel army
13 killed in Myanmar bus crash
Modi, Xi to come face-to-face first time since border clashes
Typhoon Muifa lashes eastern China
China tells Russia willing to work together as ‘great powers’
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka economy shrinks 8.4pc


Latest News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Next elections will face questions again if major parties don't participate: TIB
Putin says priority to send Ukraine's grain to countries in need
Road communication with Bhutan via 3rd country to boost trade, tourism: Tipu
Bangladesh should not have to carry the burden of climate change alone: UN official
At least 9 dead in stampede at concert in Guatemala, 20 injured
Bangladesh to play two T20s against UAE during training camp
Germany to supply two more rocket launchers to Kyiv
Four ‘subject officers’ identified in probe into police shooting in Canada
Youth's body recovered in Rangamati
Most Read News
End of COVID pandemic 'is in sight', WHO chief says
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Rohingya refugee repatriation: Looking beyond ICJ's ruling
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
Woman killed by husband in city
Marine fishing in setback for higher fuel prices
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
SSC exams begin across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft