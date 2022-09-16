Crisis-hit Sri Lanka economy shrinks 8.4pc

COLOMBO, Sept 15: Bankrupt Sri Lanka's economy shrank 8.4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, official data showed Thursday, as the island nation's unprecedented financial crisis reached its peak.

Months of acute food, fuel and medicine shortages, extended blackouts and runaway inflation have plagued the country after it ran out of dollars to finance even the most essential imports.

Sri Lanka has defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt and in July angry protesters stormed the home of then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, with the leader subsequently fleeing the island before resigning.

Industrial output fell by 10 percent in the June quarter while the agricultural sector contracted by 8.4 percent, according to Sri Lanka's statistics department.

Thursday's figures follow a 1.6 percent contraction in the first quarter with the economy already weakened in 2021 by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka's central bank expects the country's economy to shrink by eight percent this year, with inflation running at over 64 percent and the rupee losing nearly half of its value against the dollar since January.

Shortages pummelled the economy after the government ran out of foreign currency to finance essential imports.

The pandemic was a hammer-blow to the island's tourism industry and dried up remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad -- both key foreign exchange earners.

Rajapaksa's government was accused of introducing unsustainable tax cuts that drove up government debt and exacerbated the country's economic woes.

Chinese debt, accounting for about 10 percent of Sri Lanka's external borrowings, is also partly blamed for the crisis.

Meanwhile, India does not plan to provide fresh financial support to Sri Lanka on top of the nearly $4 billion it has extended this year, two sources told Reuters, as the island's battered economy starts to stabilise after a preliminary loan agreement with the IMF. India has been the biggest provider of aid this year to its southern neighbour, which is fighting its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and struggling to pay for imports, although the situation now is less severe than it was between May and July.

"We have already given $3.8 billion worth of assistance. Now it's all about the IMF," an Indian government source with direct knowledge of discussions with Sri Lanka told Reuters. "Countries can't keep giving assistance."

A Sri Lankan government source said India's decision was not a surprise and that New Delhi had "signalled" to them a few months ago that there would be little further large-scale support forthcoming.

The source, however, said that India would be invited to a donor conference that Sri Lanka was planning to hold with Japan, China and possibly, South Korea, later this year.

Another Sri Lankan government source said that talks between India and Sri Lanka for a $1 billion swap arrangement and its request for a second $500 million credit line to purchase fuel, made in May, had made little headway. -AFP, REUTERS









