

NCC Bank holds discussion on Sustainable Finance: Challenge and Opportunities

Additional Managing Director, Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Deputy Managing Directors Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan, Md. Mahbub Alam, Md. Zakir Anam and M. Asheq Rahman along with 40 Senior Officials of NCC Bank participated in the discussion.

Khondkar Morshed Millat emphasized the importance of Green and Sustainable finance in the current global context.

He talked about the environmental aspect in terms of financing activities in different sectors. Additional Managing Director Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir of NCC Bank presented the Honorary Commemorative to director of SFD of Bangladesh Bank Khondkar Morshed Millat for his significant contribution towards Green and Sustainable Finance.







NCC Bank arranged a roundtable discussion on "Sustainable Finance: Challenges and Opportunities" recently for its Senior Officials, Dhaka based Corporate Branch Managers and concerned Divisional Heads at Bank's Training Institute. Director of Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank Khondkar Morshed Millat attended the occasion as key note speaker.Additional Managing Director, Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Deputy Managing Directors Mohd. Rafat Ullah Khan, Md. Mahbub Alam, Md. Zakir Anam and M. Asheq Rahman along with 40 Senior Officials of NCC Bank participated in the discussion.Khondkar Morshed Millat emphasized the importance of Green and Sustainable finance in the current global context.He talked about the environmental aspect in terms of financing activities in different sectors. Additional Managing Director Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir of NCC Bank presented the Honorary Commemorative to director of SFD of Bangladesh Bank Khondkar Morshed Millat for his significant contribution towards Green and Sustainable Finance.