Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 16 September, 2022, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

France’s EDF faces 29b euro hit from nuclear woes

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

PARIS, Sept 15: French state energy firm EDF said Thursday that lower electricity production due to stoppages of nuclear reactors would sap its operating profit by 29 billion euros ($29 billion) in 2022, worse than previously forecast.
Almost half of France's reactor fleet is offline for maintenance pushed back during the coronavirus crisis, or because of problems with corrosion uncovered in some emergency cooling systems.
The company now estimates it will produce "on the low end of a range between 280-300 terawatt-hours" of electricity from its nuclear plants this year, well short of the 360 TWh generated in 2021.
The financial hit is five billion euros higher than the previous estimate of 24 billion euros.
While 26 of EDF's 56 reactors are currently offline, EDF executive director Cedric Lewandowski told lawmakers Wednesday that five should restart in September, five more in October and seven in November, with the rest online by February.
But the firm still forecasts nuclear output below 2021 levels in 2023 and 2024.
Fearing shortages in case of a cold winter ahead, Paris has struck a natural gas-for-electricity deal with Berlin, which is more dependent on the fossil fuel that traditional supplier Russia has cut following its invasion of Ukraine.
Over the longer term, President Emmanuel Macron has also announced ambitions to build six new-generation reactors in the coming years.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
NCC Bank holds discussion on Sustainable Finance: Challenge and Opportunities
ONE Bank inks deal with Momo Inn, BCL Aviation
France’s EDF faces 29b euro hit from nuclear woes
Export Dev Fund loans can be repaid in installments: BB
Emirates and United sign historical agreement
Tesla sued by drivers over alleged false Autopilot
Bangladesh Bank announces Merchandise Trade Policy


Latest News
Refrain from dealing in Cryptocurrency: BB
Next elections will face questions again if major parties don't participate: TIB
Putin says priority to send Ukraine's grain to countries in need
Road communication with Bhutan via 3rd country to boost trade, tourism: Tipu
Bangladesh should not have to carry the burden of climate change alone: UN official
At least 9 dead in stampede at concert in Guatemala, 20 injured
Bangladesh to play two T20s against UAE during training camp
Germany to supply two more rocket launchers to Kyiv
Four ‘subject officers’ identified in probe into police shooting in Canada
Youth's body recovered in Rangamati
Most Read News
End of COVID pandemic 'is in sight', WHO chief says
Pakistan floods: Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon
Rohingya refugee repatriation: Looking beyond ICJ's ruling
WHO chief: COVID pandemic may end in near future
World leaders to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
PM leaves Dhaka for London, New York
Woman killed by husband in city
Marine fishing in setback for higher fuel prices
Hilsa catching, selling banned for 22 days from Oct 7
SSC exams begin across country
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft