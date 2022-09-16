Video
Emirates and United sign historical agreement

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Dubai based Emirates and USA based United have signed a historic commercial agreement today September 15, 2022 that will enhance each airline's network and give their customers easier access to hundreds of new destinations within the United States and around the world.
Both the airlines announced their agreement at a ceremonial event at Dulles International Airport, hosted by United CEO Scott Kirby and Emirates President Sir Tim Clark, featuring United and Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and flight crews from each carrier.  
From November, Emirates customers flying into Chicago, San Francisco, and Houston will be able to easily connect onto United flights to and from nearly 200 cities across the Americas on a single ticket.
At the eight other U.S. airports served by Emirates - Boston, Dallas, LA, Miami, JFK, Orlando, Seattle and Washington DC - both airlines will have an interline arrangement in place.
United will launch a new direct flight between New York/Newark and Dubai starting in March 2023 -from there, customers will be able to travel on Emirates or its sister airline flydubai to more than 100 cities.
Customers of both airlines can soon book these connecting flights on a single ticket - making check-in and luggage transfer faster and easier. Emirates now operate 21 flights to and from Dhaka every week.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft