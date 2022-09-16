Video
Walton launches new smart watch

Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7
Business Desk

Bangladeshi tech product manufacturer Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited has released a new model of smart watch in the market under the packaging of its watch device 'TICK'.
The attractively designed smart watch modeled as R1A has many useful and advance features and launched in three different colors of Black, Silver and Gray. The device is priced at 4,875 BDT only.
Earlier, Walton released three other models of its smart watches which are WSWA1B, WSWD and WSWE and they are priced between 2,975 and 3,975 BDT, says a press release.
The newly released R1A model smart watch features 1.39 inch round amoled display with 454X454 pixel resolution. It has 240mAh battery for long time power backup. The body of the watch is made of metal and plastic materials and has silicone and nylon straps which make it more durable.
It has many useful features including Bluetooth voice call and loud speaker music, GPS location positioning, always on display, IP67 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.0, Bangla language (UI), heart rate count, sleep monitoring, blood oxygen, stopwatch, smart reminder, motion gesture, pace counting, photo control, 37 sports mode, real time weather update etc.
Touhidur Rahman Rad, Chief Business Officer of Walton IT Products, said: We are bringing new and advance tech products for customers. Our smart watches received huge response from users for attractive design, affordable prices and advance features. The new model of TICK smart watch has been released for that increased customers' demand. Walton provides 6-month service warranty for its smart watches.


