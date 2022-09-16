Samsung launches new TV Lineup to uplift entertainments

Video
Published : Friday, 16 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

In alignment with the global upgradation of the TV viewing experience, Samsung Bangladesh announces its latest lineup of TVs- for different segments and with different sizes.
Samsung's 2022 models come with cutting-edge technology, smart features, and innovative designs.
The launch event was held on September 15 at Smartplaza, BTI, Gulshan 1, underscoring Samsung's commitment to redefining the role of television in consumers' homes, says a press release.
Innovation and improvisation according to the consumers' convenience have been a specialty of Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh since its inception. Now, the company is taking a step further by bringing the next-generation B Series TV range featuring state-of-art Neo QLED and QLED television models.
The new series comprises of various models under different segments, namely: Neo QLED 8K models QN900B (85-inch) and QN800B (75-inch); QLED 4K TV models Q70B (75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch) and Q60B (75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch); Lifestyle TV models Frame (55") & Serif (50"), Dynamic Crystal UHD 4K model BU8000 (85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch).
Core features of the televisions include Motion Xcelerator, Dynamic Crystal Color, Built-in IoT Hub and Multiple Voice Assistant, along with other unique offerings like Quantum Matrix Technology Pro (Quantum Mini LED); shape adaptive light control; Neural Quantum Processor 8K with Real depth enhancer; Eyecomfort Mode; Quantum HDR 64x; Dolby Atmos; OTS Pro with 3 Layer; Q symphony; SpaceFit sound; Smart Hub; Bixby Voice Assistant; Infinity Screen; Solarcell Remote and many more (subject to specific model). With such incredible development of core features and integration of exclusive technologies, Samsung's new B Series TV line-up is all set to elevate consumers ever-evolving lifestyles!
On this occasion, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Director & Head of Business, Samsung Consumer Electronics, said, "Throughout the years, Samsung has incorporated groundbreaking technologies with out-of-the-box ideas to curate the best TV experience for everyone. Meeting a wider range of customer demands has been a top priority for Samsung. The latest B Series televisions feature our newest innovations that will help transform consumers' visual experience within households".


